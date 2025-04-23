From Havana to Riyadh: William Scull Takes Aim at Canelo’s Throne!

Undefeated super middleweight and current IBF world champion William Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) will take on the biggest challenge of his career on May 3rd: He’s set to fight the biggest name in boxing—Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs)—in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, live on DAZN. Canelo holds the WBA, WBC, and WBO belts, along with The Ring Magazine title.

For Scull, a Cuban native fighting under Berlin-based promoter Ingo Volckmann, it’s the fight of his life. Ahead of it, he opens up about his intense training camp, his journey from Cuba’s amateur ranks to the global spotlight, the payday of a lifetime, and what drives him: writing history—for his family, his people, and himself.

William, this fight gives you your biggest purse yet. Is it life-changing?

“It’s the biggest payday I’ve ever had. Boxing has already allowed me to provide for myself and my family in Argentina and Cuba for the last few years. This purse brings long-term security. That’s what we’re all chasing, right? I want to use it to keep improving the lives of my family in both countries.”

You weren’t a well-known name in pro boxing for a long time. Why do you think Canelo didn’t accept you as a mandatory last year?

“I built my career in places where it’s hard for foreigners to gain real recognition. I probably didn’t have enough name value to be interesting for him. But that changed with the IBF belt. Now I’m on the world stage—and I’m thankful for that.”

How do you beat a fighter like Canelo Alvarez?

“You’ve got to move a lot and throw fast combinations. I’ve got both tools, and I believe I can walk out with those three extra belts. I’ve got a strong mindset, and I’m good at being the underdog. That role pushes me even harder.”

What did your preparation look like for this fight?

“We took this camp way more seriously than the one for Shishkin. We trained at high altitude in Spain’s Sierra Nevada. We brought in the best trainers, physiotherapists, and doctors from Argentina and Spain. We doubled the sparring partners. The overall level was way higher. My team did something unbelievable.”

What does it mean to you to represent your country and roots on this stage?

“To become world champ, I left Cuba with my coach Franquis Aldama—we had over 300 amateur fights there. We moved to Argentina to turn pro, and from there to Germany, where we joined AGON Sports. We grew together. Winning that world title wasn’t just huge for me—it meant everything for my people in Cuba. Now I’ve got a shot to take it even further. That makes me unbelievably proud.”

What message do you want to give young people who look up to you?

“Anything is possible. Doesn’t matter what others say about you. The most important thing is to believe in yourself and never lose sight of your goals. If you keep chasing your dream, the rewards will come.”

Where does a win over Canelo rank in your life?

“Besides the birth of my two children, winning the world title against Shishkin was the biggest moment in my life. But a win on May 3rd would top everything. It would be the best feeling in the world—to write history for my family and my people.”

The undisputed title fight between William Scull and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will be the main event of a massive boxing card during Riyadh Season. The event will be streamed live on DAZN.