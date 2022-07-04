Frank Sanchez Says He And “Too Slow” Joe Joyce “Will Cross Paths 100 Percent”

If Joe Joyce wants an unbeaten dance partner for his next fight, he may have one in the form of unbeaten Cuban heavyweight contender Frank Sanchez. Joyce, who got a much-needed work-out in his win over Christian Hammer on Saturday, is looking at returning to the ring in September – and Sanchez has called him out. Like some other people, Sanchez feels “The Juggernaut” is too slow, with Sanchez saying Joyce would be “no problem” for him.

Sanchez, who is currently ranked at #3 in the WBO rankings (Joyce is #1 with the organisation), says he and Joyce will “100 percent cross paths.”

“Joe Joyce and I will cross paths 100 percent, there is no doubt about that,” Sanchez told Sky Sports. “The only question is will it be this year or next year. The Joyce fight will look very similar to [Efe] Ajagba. He is very big and strong, but too slow for me, slower than Ajagba. I am now preparing to fight in August with Joe Goosen on PBC. PBC have been loyal in my corner and I see a big future with them and Al Haymon. If the right opportunity presents itself, let’s say for a WBO world title, I have no problem going to the UK to fight Joyce. The only thing I know is by next year I will have a world championship, of this I am certain.”

Sanchez, 20-0(13) last fought in January, against Hammer, who took him the distance, and it will be interesting to see who he fights in his August bout. But Sanchez against Joyce would certainly be a good match-up. Sanchez says Joyce is too slow, but of course, plenty of other fighters have said that, only to find out in the ring that Joyce, 14-0(13) overcomes his lack of blazing speed with his other assets, such as his timing and, most notable, his strength and power. Also, Joyce’s jab is swift.

Sanchez has been saying for some time that he is a definite future world champion and maybe he is. But maybe Joyce is too. Who wins if these two do collide, either later this year or some time next year?