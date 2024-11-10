Former Unified 140 Pound Champ Josh Taylor Wants Rubber-Match With Jack Catterall

There were two good fights, one controversial as hell, and the other a gruelling, fun slugfest. Jack Catterall Vs. Josh Taylor, they are currently all-even at 1-1, yet strangely enough, after so many people felt very strongly that Catterall was robbed of the decision win in the first fight, some people felt Taylor did enough to deserve the close decision in the long-awaited rematch.

Now, Taylor, who has never liked Catterall, with Catterall feeling the same way, wants the deciding fight – the rubber match. And Scottish hero Taylor, 19-2(13) feels we fans want it as well.

“I think the appetite would be there because the second fight was actually a good fight, believe it or not,” Taylor said when speaking with BBC 5 Live. “The first one was a stinker, but the second fight was actually a really good, competitive fight. I think there would be an appetite for a third one because it’s one apiece now. So let’s have a decider and see what’s happening. But I don’t know what his plans are. I think they are looking towards securing a world title fight which he is entitled to go and do.”

Catterall, last seen dropping and decisioning Regis Prograis (who lost a much closer decision against Taylor some years back, in a great fight) has more options than does Taylor at this point. Catterall wants a shot at Teofimo Lopez (the only other man to have beaten Taylor), or some other world title chance, and as Taylor says, he’s entitled to it. And Catterall, 30-1(13) may well get it.

Is Catterall as keen on a third fight with Taylor as Taylor is keen on a third fight with him? We’ll have to see how things play out, but it would be a shame if Taylor and Catterall left their rivalry in an unfinished state at 1 win each.

Who wins if these two do collide again? Taylor, at age 33, pushed hard in the rematch that took place this May, but was that the former champ’s last good fight? Catterall does look to be the much fresher fighter of the two, and of course he is the younger man by a couple of years.

These two southpaws, each having a genuine dislike for the other, need to fight a third time. Agree or disagree?