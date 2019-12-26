Floyd Mayweather: The Highest Paid Athlete Of The Decade, The Fighter Of The Decade

44 shares







Floyd Mayweather may or may not be retired from the ring, but he is still making big headlines. A recent Forbes list of the biggest money makers in sport for the decade that ends in a matter of days saw Mayweather placed right at the very top.





Having earned a truly staggering $915 million through the years 2010 to 2019, “Money” topped fellow superstars Cristiano Ronaldo ($800 million) and Lionel Messi ($750), both footballers, along with Lebron James, who earned $680 million and Roger Federer, who netted $640 million.

The only other boxer in the list is Manny Pacquiao, who earned a not too shabby $435 million over the decade. Floyd of course defeated Pacquiao in the so called Fight Of The Century in 2015; this fight earning both fighters a substantial amount of their overall revenue for the decade

So Mayweather is the Money King, of that there is just no doubt or debate. But is Floyd The Fighter Of The Decade? Soon the results from the Boxing Writers Association of America will be released. But there is surely no tension or big anticipation here. There is only one winner from the following five:





Floyd Mayweather

Manny Pacquiao

Wladimir Klitschko

Andre Ward

Canelo Alvarez

Great fighters all, Mayweather, Pac Man, Klitschko, Ward and Canelo all accomplished a heck of a lot over the years 2010 through 2019. But Mayweather was both untouchable and the biggest name in the sport, of the sport. Yes, Ward also exits the decade (and the sport) with a perfect unbeaten record, but Mayweather defeated a higher quality of opposition than did the man known as “S.O.G.”

Heck, Mayweather beat two of the five guys on the list! No, love him or loathe him, Mayweather is in a class all by himself here. Fighting ten times during the decade (with a few layoffs enjoyed during the ten years), Floyd defeated: Shane Mosley, Victor Ortiz, Miguel Cotto, Robert Guerrero, Canelo Alvarez, Marco’s Maidana (twice), Manny Pacquiao, Andre Berto and Conor McGregor.

The McGregor sideshow aside, that’s an entire list of good, great and all-time great fighters. Only Maidana came anywhere close to beating Mayweather, before being schooled in the rematch.





Mayweather may or may not be done now, but his place in boxing history is solidly secure. Floyd IS The Fighter Of The Decade. Does anyone possibly have a strong argument that says otherwise???