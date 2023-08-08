Mayweather thinks Gervonta Davis kept out of P4P lists due to his affiliation with him

Floyd Mayweather Jr believes that Gervonta Davis isn’t ranked high on the pound-for-pound list because of his affiliation with him.

In an interview today, Mayweather was agitated when speaking about Naoya Inoue being treated #2 and Terence Crawford at #1 in the pound-for-pound list, while Tank isn’t even in the top five.

The real reason Tank Davis isn’t rated higher is a variety of factors that could easily be changed if his management were willing.

“When is Gervonta Davis going to go in the pound-for-pound list? Does Naoya Inoue deserve it? Absolutely. Does Terence Crawford? Absolutely. But what about Gervonta Davis? [They don’t give him that credit] because he was affiliated with me,” said Floyd Mayweather Jr. to FightHype

Floyd thinks that the unbeaten WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Tank Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) should be rated high on high in Ring Magazine’s pound-for-pound list, which currently has him at #8.

If Mayweather would just open his eyes, he’d know why Gervonta isn’t rated highly because it’s totally obvious. If Mayweather doesn’t know by now why Tank isn’t rated highly on the pound-for-pound lists, it’s troubling.

Why Tank isn’t treated highly

Holds only secondary title

Rehydration clauses

Career-long weak opposition

Tank Davis is being managed to make money by taking sure-thing fights against lesser opposition like Ryan Garcia, Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, Mario Barrios, Leo Santa Cruz & Hector Luis Garcia.

Those aren’t top lightweights. They were all gimmes for Tank to make easy money without risking his hide. If Tank’s management were interested in getting him ranked high on the pound-for-pound list, they’d match him against these fighters:

Frank Martin

Shakur Stevenson

Teofimo Lopez

Devin Haney

Jaron Ennis

Subriel Matias

Raymond Muratalla

Vasily Lomachenko

Keyshawn Davis

William Zepedaa

The fact that Gervonta hasn’t fought any of those guys proves that his career focus with his management is just to make money and nothing else.

They’re content with Tank Davis holding the WBA secondary lightweight title and not looking to do more with him to have him go after the main lightweight titles.

Tank is a manufactured fighter like Ryan Garcia, designed to make money, but kept away from the opposition that would expose him to being a factor-produced pseudo guy.

The 29-year-old Tank is matched to make him look better than he actually is, so he can keep faithfully bringing in money like the old Spindletop oil well did in the early 1900s in Beaumont, Texas.

At Tank’s age, it’s unlikely that his management will suddenly want to start matching him against the best because he’s making too much money fighting lesser guys like Ryan, Cruz, and Rolly.