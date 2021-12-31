Floyd Mayweather Jr. announces exhibition bout on Feb.20th in Dubai

Retired superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. announced on Friday that he plans on returning to the ring on February 20th in an exhibition bout in Dubai.

The 44-year-old Mayweather is continuing with his exhibition bouts, which he makes a lot of money through pay-per-view.

It’s unclear who Mayweather will be fighting, but it’s likely to be someone popular enough for him to hawk the fight to the public. Fans aren’t going to purchase Mayweather’s exhibition fights if he keeps dragging non-boxers into the ring.

At this point, Mayweather is relying on his older fans to purchase his fights because the younger ones have never seen him fight a professional boxer before.

“Big business, big business, big business,” said Floyd Mayweather Jr. to the media on Friday in announcing that he plans on fighting exhibitions in Dubai in 2022.

“In 2022 in Dubai, right here. Exhibitions, big business, events in 2022. I’ll see you guys,” said the bearded 44-year-old Mayweather.

Last June, Mayweather fought YouTuber Logan Paul in a successful exhibition match on PPV. Mayweather didn’t look good, and the bout was less than entertaining, thanks to all the clinching that Logan did.

If Mayweather is going to continue to do exhibition fights and peddle them to the public, he’d be better off fighting boxers rather than celebrities because he’s going to wreck his popularity. Fans will stop purchasing Mayweather’s exhibition bouts if they fail to provide entertainment.

It would be interesting to see Floyd fight some old-timer matches against these fighters:

Oscar De La Hoya

Felix Trinidad

Shane Mosley

Fernando Vargas

Bernard Hopkins

Julian Jackson

Winky Wright

Joe Calzaghe

Carl Froch

It would be fun to see Julian Jackson fight Mayweather in an exhibition. Jackson was known for his one-punch power, and it would be interesting to see if he still has respectable power at 61.

Mayweather has made it clear that he doesn’t want to fight boxers, so he’ll likely rule out a fight against any of the retired fighters.

Unless Mayweather does begin fighting former boxers, he’s going to get diminishing returns because he hasn’t put an entertaining fight for many years.

The last entertaining fight that Mayweather had was his first fight with Marcos Maidana in May 2014. That was the fight that Maidana appeared to beat Mayweather, but the judges gave it to Floyd by a 12 round majority decision.

In Mayweather’s fights after that, he played it safe in winning boring matches against Manny Pacquiao, Maidana, Andre Berto, and Conor McGregor.