Finally: Dillian Whyte To Get His WBC Title Shot; Will Face Fury-Wilder III Winner

As everyone knows, even fans with merely a slight interest in his career, Dillian Whyte has more than paid his dues and earned a shot at the WBC heavyweight title. In fact, when Whyte does get his shot, the fight could be dubbed “Finally!” Whyte has been waiting and waiting. Now, at last, Whyte can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

As per a WBC statement, the winner of the third fight between reigning WBC champ Tyson Fury and former WBC champion Deontay Wilder must then fight Whyte. That big Fury-Anthony Joshua showdown will have to wait (and that’s assuming Fury beats Wilder in the third fight; this the expected result but no guarantee. And now ahead of any Fury-Joshua clash must come a Fury win over Whyte).

Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn has told Sky Sports that Joshua, who he also promotes, will have to wait – “Dillian takes priority,” Hearn said. “Dillian has to have that fight (with the Fury-Wilder III winner) by the end of February, and if it goes into March, it goes into March. Anthony Joshua is boxing in December. He won’t be ready to box again until June-July. Everybody acknowledges that’s the mandatory and that it’s next.”

All Whyte has to do now is come through okay in his fast-approaching August 22 fight with Alexander Povetkin. It would be a crying shame for Whyte and for his fans if he were to suffer the upset and get beaten by Povetkin, after waiting all the time he has and having fought so hard (wins over Dereck Chisora, Lucas Browne, Joseph Parker, Oscar Rivas) to earn his title shot.

But assuming Whyte does get past Povetkin, he is confident he can and will then beat either Fury or Wilder. Whyte has called out both men a number of times and now, at last, he is within touching distance of getting what he wants. Who has Whyte the better chance of defeating, though – Fury or Wilder? If the odds are to be obeyed, Whyte will be challenging Tyson Fury in either February or March of next year. And what a massive fight that would be for British boxing.

Fury Vs. Whyte is not as huge as Fury Vs. Joshua, but it could prove to be the better, more competitive fight.