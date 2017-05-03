Exclusive Interview: Shawn Porter

Shawn Porter: The most exciting fighter today? The best welterweight in the world without a world title?

Former IBF welterweight champ Shawn Porter scored an impressive stoppage win over fellow former champ Andre Berto recently, earning himself a shot at the WBC crown currently held by Keith Thurman.

Thurman and Porter went to war in a thriller last summer, with Thurman winning a close and hard-fought 12 round decision. Porter craves a shot at revenge against “One Time;” even more than he wants a second fight with Kell Brook, the only other man to have beaten him.





All action, Porter is exciting to watch but he has also been called dirty by some In the Berto fight, a ninth round stoppage win for Porter, there were a numer of head-butts and some accused Porter of using his head as a weapon. Porter insists he is a clean fighter.

Here, he speaks about this and other things:

Q: Firstly, and belated congratulations on the big win over Andre Berto – how would you rate that win and that performance of yours against your other big fights?

Shawn Porter: “Well, thank you very much. Yeah, it is definitely up there, at the top. We knew Berto would be strong, and ready. We thought we had a chance to get him out of there early, but when I dropped him in the second round, he showed heart and he came back heavy and strong. I thought I boxed well on the outside and I also beat him down. The fight was a little ugly at times but we’re happy with the win of course.”

Q: When you say a little ugly, there were a number of butts in the fight, is this what you mean, and what do you say to those who say you can be dirty with your head in some fights?

S.P: “Like I said in the post-fight [interview] it is never my intention to use my head as a weapon, not at all. It was a rough fight and with two aggressive fighters such as Berto and myself, the butts are going to happen from time to time. I’m not a dirty fighter, not at all.”



Q: Is it Keith Thurman you want next? The fight you two had last June was a great one.

S.P: “That’s on my mind, yes! I won an eliminator for the WBC title, the Green Belt [by beating Berto] and that’s very cool! I’m in a very fortunate place right now. Yes, that’s the fight we want, the rematch with Keith Thurman. I hope they agree to do that fight as soon as possible, but if not – and I understand there are other possibilities out there – but yeah, everyone wants to see that rematch. If the fans get it, they’ll be happy, but at the same time, if Thurman goes down another route, the fans can’t blame him; but they won’t forget about that rematch. The fans are prepared to wait for that rematch.”

Q: Do you feel as though you are at your peak now, age-wise and career-wise, at age 29?

S.P: “Stats-wise, I’m supposed to be at my peak, yeah, and every training camp we have, we go in feeling that way mentally. But at the same time, I’m always learning.”

Q: As you know, you are 27-2-1(17) officially – but do you feel in your heart like an unbeaten fighter; having lost just close decisions to Brook and Thurman?

S.P: “Overall, I fell very good, and I’m very marketable. Truthfully, not in my heart do I look at myself as never having been beaten. I just know that I’m ready, I’m ready for any of the champions.”

Q: The welterweight division is great right now, but who are your all-time favourite fighters; which greats inspire you?

S.P: “ One for me is Marvin Hagler, to me he was a complete fighter, a complete boxer. Meeting him was so cool! I’ve also learned a lot from Ali and [Sugar Ray] Leonard. I love to learn and pick up as much as I can from the great old fighters from years gone by.”

Q: Brook of course fights Errol Spence on May 27. Your father told me he will be there, will you be in Sheffield; and who wins in your opinion?

S.P: “Yes, my father and I plan to be there. I think it’s a great fight. Those 30,000 fans [who are set to be in attendance] will not be disappointed! Both guys have power and both can box. I’d like to see Spence win and bring the belt back home, but it really is a great fight either way.”

Q: And you’d like to fight the winner of course?

S.P: “Of course! Like I said, I’m ready for anybody.”