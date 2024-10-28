Eubank Jr Says Canelo Fight “Can Absolutely Happen Within The Next Year”

Brace yourselves for a possible fight between Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez and British star Chris Eubank Junior. We’ve been threatened with talk of this fight happening before, with fans being less than happy, seeing we all know who we want to see Canelo fight (David Benavidez, Dmitry Bivol in a rematch, Christian Mbilli, with each of these three fighters far more appealing, and worthy, of a shot at Canelo).

Eubank Jr says he would become “the Face of Boxing” with a win over Canelo. Make of that statement what you will. Eubank’s promoter, Ben Shalom, says talks have recommenced over the fight.

“That fight can absolutely happen within the next year,” Eubank Jr told Sky Sports. “He doesn’t have the pool of fighters available – there aren’t names left that fight fans want to see. After Benavidez, there are no other guys. Maybe [Artur] Beterbiev and Bivol but they are not in his weight class and he probably won’t go up for those guys. Me and Canelo would be a hell of a build-up. Two very different personalities, very different background. That would be a lot of fun. It will be a lot of fun.”

But would this one be a fun fight it it happened? Would YOU be happy to see Canelo fight Eubank, either in May or September of next year? Again, I’d much rather see Canelo fight Benavidez (duh!), Bivol again, or the all-action, highly ranked and unbeaten Mbilli over Eubank. But as we know, Canelo, 62-2-2(39) fights who Canelo wants to fight at this stage of his career.

Does Canelo like the idea of facing the cocksure, some would say arrogant Brit? Eubank, 34-3(25) is coming off a stoppage win over Kamil Szeremeta, while Canelo was last seen hammering out a wide decision win over another big talker in Edgar Berlanga, this back in September. That fight did pretty well at the P-P-V Box-Office, and maybe a Canelo-Eubank fight would also sell.

But again, would YOU buy it?