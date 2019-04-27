Errol Spence Vs. Shawn Porter “Close” For The Summer: Who Wins The Unification Battle?

It’s not the welterweight showdown we all want to see, in Errol Spence against Terence Crawford, but a Spence-Shawn Porter fight, that is “close” according to boxing writer Mike Coppinger, is a pretty good fight. A unification fight is always welcome, and Spence, the IBF welterweight champ would/will, in Porter, the WBC 147 ruler, face one tough hombre, a man who has never been stopped.





The fight is being targeted for the Summer, likely for The Barclays in New York, and while southpaw Spence will no doubt be a pretty big favourite to win, Porter will not go easy. No way. A fast and aggressive buzzsaw of a fighter, Porter has played his part in a number of excellent fights – his 12-round war with Keith Thurman being a real highlight, even though Porter came up just a little bit short on the score-cards.

Porter didn’t look great last time out, when he struggled, first to make the welterweight limit, and then with challenger Yordenis Ugas, but he can be expected to raise his game and be far more motivated against Spence. These two may be quite friendly, with plenty of mutual respect evident, but come bell-one the action promises to be pretty hot.

Porter, as is his game, will attempt to put serious pressure on Spence and it will be interesting to see how “The Truth” handles the heat that comes his way. Porter, if he can get inside and find a target for his shots – arms, ribs, kidneys, anywhere – might just test Spence harder, and longer, than anyone has thus far managed to do. Spence, though, will be looking to put his superb boxing skills on display and, with his accuracy and hurtfully placed shots along with his brilliant defence, he will be aiming to make Porter miss and then pay. Could Spence become the first man to stop Porter?

It is indeed a good, solid fight and the action promises to be well worth tuning in for. And, according to a tweet from Coppinger, all signs are that Spence Vs. Porter will not be a pay-per-view fight. What’s not to like?