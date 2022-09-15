Errol Spence & Terence Crawford agree to terms for Nov.19th clash

Unified welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) and WBO champ Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) have agreed to terms for a fight on November 19th in Las Vegas.

The contracts still haven’t been signed, however, as the legal team for the undefeated 147-lb champions still need to look it over before Spence & Crawford put pen to paper.

Spence, as many expected, gets the larger purse split. Crawford agreed to the deal, which contains a bilateral rematch clause. It’s a given that we’re going to see two fights between these great champions, as long as the contests bring in a huge number of pay-per-view buys.

It’s unclear whether Crawford and Spence had already started their training camp for this fight weeks ago. If not, then they don’t have much time to time to train to get ready.

For Spence, who blows up between fights, hopefully, he’s not too heavyweight because it could be difficult to drain down from the 180s to make the 147-lb limit in the two months of training camp that he has before November 19th.

This is the fight that Crawford has been after for years, and he’s finally gotten it. You can only hope for his sake that he doesn’t live to regret it because there’s a big difference fighting Spence than the likes of Jeff Horn, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, and Kell Brook.

“Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have agreed to all material terms for a fight for the undisputed welterweight championship, an event targeted for Nov. 19 in Las Vegas,” said Mike Coppinger.

There are huge expectations from fans for the Spence vs. Crawford fight, as people are expecting it to be a war from start to finish.

The good news is the two champions didn’t make fans wait six years before finally fighting, like with the Floyd Mayweather Jr vs. Manny Pacquiao clash. That fight was a terribly disappointing match-up. Even if Spence and Crawford are at their worst, they’ll make it far more exciting than the dull Mayweather-Pacquiao fight.

“The deal has not been signed as the parties’ lawyers clean up legal language in the agreement,” said Coppinger. “Crawford acquiesced to all proposed financial terms from PBC creator Al Haymon, including the short end of a revenue split, sources said

“The package includes a bilateral rematch clause that the loser will have the right to exercise.”