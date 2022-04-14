Errol Spence Jr. vows to defeat Yordenis Ugas to become 3-belt welterweight champion

IBF/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. had his game face on today for his final press conference with WBA champion Yordenis Ugas for their unification fight this Saturday night on Showtime PPV.

Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) says he’s improved a lot since his last fight against Danny Garcia in December 2020, which was his first one since his car crash in 2019.

Errol says he’s now 100% fully recovered from the crash, and ready to beat Ugas on Saturday night, April 16th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Spence, a Texas native, will be at home for this fight, and is expected to have the crowd fully behind him.

Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs) is coming off his big win over Manny Pacquiao last August when he came in on two weeks’ notice and defeated the superstar by a 12 round decision.

It’s going to be a lot tougher for the 35-year-old Ugas to duplicate the same type of success on Saturday against Spence as he did against the 42-year-old Pacquiao because ‘The Truth’ is in his prime, and he’s the ‘Big Fish’ in the welterweight division right now.

Assuming Spence is victorious on Saturday over Ugas, he says he’d like to face WBO 147-lb champion Terence Crawford for the undisputed welterweight championship before moving up to 154.

“It’s going to be action-packed on Saturday. I’m looking forward to putting on a great show in front of my hometown,” said Errol Spence Jr. during Thursday’s press conference.

“I know Ugas is coming to fight, and I know his coach supposedly has a great game plan,” continued Spence. “On Saturday night, I’m going to put on a great show and another great performance.”

It’s believed that Ugas will attempted to keep the action on the outside against Spence, and try and nail him with right hands like he did against Pacquiao.

“I’m looking forward to becoming another champion and adding the WBA to my titles, so I’ll have three belts,” said Spence. “Everyone makes sure they tune in and order it on Showtime pay-per-view.

“I want to be the unified champion of the world, I want to have three belts and I want to become the undisputed welterweight champion of the world. I promise you that you don’t want to miss this fight.

“I feel like I’m a better fighter than what I was for the Danny Garcia fight because I was coming off a car accident and I landed on concrete.

“So, of course, over time, I’ve become a better fighter than in the Danny Garcia fight. My body was still banged up, and I still won the fight.

“I just feel like I’m a better fighter overall, and have been in the gym a lot longer and have trained a lot harder, and been more focused,” said Spence.