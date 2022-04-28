Eddie Hearn says Tyson Fury can cement his legacy with win over Joshua or Usyk

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is skeptical about Tyson Fury’s talk of retiring from the sport at this stage of his career. WBC heavyweight champion Fury maintains that he’s done enough in his 14-year career, and made enough money to walk away now.

The 33-year-old Fury made it very clear last night that he only wants to do exhibition matches & WWE affairs from this point forward.

Those are things that will pay Fury a lot of money in the short while he’s still in the public eye, but he won’t be able to continue to milk his fame unless he returns to the ring.

‘The Gypsy King’ says he wants to fight UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou, and he’s already gotten a headstart in promoting that fight by announcing it last Saturday night immediately after his victory over Dillian Whyte.

Fury says he wants to get out of boxing with his brains intact, and he feels that this is a perfect time. In Fury’s fights with Deontay Wilder, he took some fierce shots.

After their trilogy fight last October in which some fans feel that Fury was given a long count in the fourth, it may have taken away his motivation to continue in the sport.

As we saw in Fury’s fight with Dillian Whyte, he was timid, not showing the same courage as he had in his three battles with Wilder.

Last Saturday, Fury stopped WBC mandatory Whyte in the sixth round at Wembley Stadium in London.

Many boxing fans felt the fight was boring, with neither fighter landing any significant punches until Fury landed a big right uppercut on the chin of Whyte in the sixth round.

“I don’t really believe anything he says, but he also is capable of doing anything,” said Eddie Hearn to MMA Hour about Tyson Fury.

“Ultimately, it’s on him. If he wants to walk away from boxing now, good on him! It’s a very tough sport.

Hearn thinks Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) will be back, and he wants him to face the winner of the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight.

“He’s made a lot of money, he’s won the world heavyweight championship, and if he’s happy doing that, good luck to him.

“I just feel like his biggest fights are in front of him. The real career-defining, legacy-defining stuff.

“If he beats AJ, if he beats Usyk, or certainly the winner of that fight, he goes down as an undisputed champion, a Lennox Lewis style, legacy, generational great,” said Hearn.

Fury ruined the end of his fight with Dillian by using a hard two-handed shove to send him to the canvas.

To be sure, it was an illegal move by Fury, but he got away with it due to the referee not giving Whyte time to recover, which some fans believe he should have.

It’s a pity that Fury had to resort to shoving Whyte to the canvas instead of following the rules of the sport.