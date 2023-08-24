Dubois: “I’m Going To Go Through Usyk!”

Daniel Dubois spoke to Boxing News’ Rob Tebbutt ahead of his bout with Oleksandr Usyk in Wroclaw.

It’s all getting very real now, isn’t it? Dubois: “Of course, It’s been building up from day one, and I’m ready for the fight. I’m ready.”

When asked about the significance of this fight for his family, he acknowledged the emotional weight:

“Yeah, definitely big time. It means a lot, means the world.”

Dubois is clear about his expectations from Usyk. He anticipates a strong challenge but remains unwavering in his game plan.

“I expect Usyk to bring his his A again, you know. My old plan, my approach is to go right through him. Definitely go.”

And what about that knee injury from the last fight? Dubois quickly dismissed concerns:

“The knee’s fine. I’ve been running, I’ve been doing everything, hill sprints, all of that. It’s stronger than before, actually.”

This raises an interesting question: How will Dubois’ past injuries shape the way he faces one of the world’s best pound-for-pound fighters?

Ripping Up the Script: Dubois’ Path to Victory?

“It goes without saying this is a massive opportunity, and I need to take it with both hands and rip them belts off of Usyk.”

His strategy? A relentless, wild approach.

“For me, it’s just a straightforward plan: be crazy in there, fight crazy, fight wild.”

He’s been training hard in the Spanish mountains to prepare for this fight, an experience he described as intense:

“Hard man, hard. Wow, I never knew I could train that hard, but I’m really boiled down, you know, starve myself a bit, but it’s all worth it.”

Dubois also shed light on his relationship with his new trainer, Don Charles.

“Very good, you know, training with Don is a new experience for me, new style, new everything. So for me, it’s just soaking in all the knowledge he’s telling me.”

Is this new dynamic going to be a pivotal factor in his upcoming match?

“And the New”? Dubois’ Final Words:

Dubois: “And the new, definitely and the new, by any means necessary!”

Full interview: