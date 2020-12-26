Does Canelo KO Golovkin In A Fight-Three? “Nacho” Says He Thinks So

Email WhatsApp 285 Shares

Fight fans still want to see a third and final fight between genuine rivals Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez (GGG’s name goes first because, as is tradition, the winner goes first – and to many people, Canelo should have been declared the loser after both of his fights with Golovkin).

In fact, up there with Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua and Errol Spence-Terence Crawford, GGG Vs. Canelo III tops most fans’ 2021 wish-list.

But will the two fight again, and if so, will it be up at super-middleweight? Canelo looked great in taking the much bigger Callum Smith’s 168-pound belt and unbeaten record on December 19, and the Mexican star said after the fight that he “feels great” at the weight.

It seems doubtful we will see Canelo drop back down to face GGG – who notched up a historic 21st title defense at 160 pounds in his year-end return – as his middleweight days are firmly behind him.

But as the older, naturally smaller man, would Golovkin have a good shot at beating Canelo up at 168?

One man who says no is legendary Mexican boxing trainer “Nacho” Beristain. In fact, Beristain says he believes Canelo scores the knockout if fight-three takes place.

Speaking with ESPN Deportes, Beristain – who is recovering from a bout with Covid – said he was very impressed with Canelo’s performance against Smith, that he can “clearly see” the improvements Canelo has made under trainer Eddy Reynoso. “Nacho” stated how, in his opinion, Canelo’s performance was “close to perfection.”

Basing things on this near perfection, Beristain feels Canelo can and will get the KO in the third fight with Triple-G. “I think at this moment Canelo would be able to knock him out,” Beristain said.

GGG has a genuinely great chin, indeed a rock for ahead, and in the two previous battles with Canelo, fight-one especially, GGG’s beard took anything and everything that came it’s way.

But at age 39 (in April), after such a long and at times hard career, up at a higher weight, would GGG be as solid, in terms of taking a head shot as well as a body shot?

Canelo is 30 years of age and perhaps at his peak right now. If these two bitter rivals do get it on in May, or maybe September of 2021, up at 168, Canelo will be the overall favorite.

Canelo has shown he has improvement in him still. GGG is never going to be as good as he was back in 2017 or before then.

Still, it would be quite shocking to see Golovklin laid out on the canvas. Can Canelo do it?



