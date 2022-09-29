Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez = massive fight for the 175-lb division says Eddie Hearn

Promoter Eddie Hearn is looking forward to the November 5th fight between WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on DAZN at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) will be fighting for the first time since his one-sided 12 round unanimous decision win over Canelo Alvarez last May. It’s interesting that boxing fans have forgotten about Bivol’s win, and are already counting him out once again in his title defense against Gilberto (44-0, 30 KOs).

It’s going to require a victory for Bivol over Ramirez for the fans to really believe in him because many of them are dismissive of his victory over Canelo due to him having a huge size advantage.

Against Zurdo Ramirez, Bivol won’t have a size advantage, and it’s going to be tough. Ramirez rehydrated to 204 lbs for his last fight against Dominic Boesel, and that’s a cruiserweight-sized fighter.

“It just shows how much Dmitry Bivol enjoyed his trip to Abu Dhabi because he’s already there for his five weeks away,” said Eddie Hearn to Dubai Eye 103.8 Sport about WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol’s title defense against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th in Abu Dhabi.

“It’s a massive fight for the division. Dmitry Bivol obviously beat Canelo Alvarez, the pound-for-pound #1. A huge name and a huge star in Mexico and America.

“Not just that. There are three world championship fights on the card and an undisputed female fight as well. It’s a massive night of boxing. Really, globally for the region and Abu Dhabi and UAE.

“It’s a game-changing moment to launch boxing in the territory and a great way to do it on November 5th.

“A quiet man, a family man, a tough man, a cold man,” Hearn continued about Dmitry Bivol. “Don’t forget this man went to Las Vegas on Cinco de Mayo in front of 20,000 Mexicans and beat Canelo Alvarez, really in his backyard in Vegas.

“He did so really without raising his pulse too much. He’s a guy that chases legacy. He really wants the undisputed strap at 175. To do that, he’ll have to beat Artur Beterbiev, which is an incredible fight. First, he’s really got his hands full on November 5th [against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.

“Bivol is not about taking easy fights. He’s about legacy, and he’s about beating the best fighters in the world. Zurdo Ramirez, he’s a former world champion at super middleweight. He wants a shot at becoming a two-time world champion.

“Both of them appreciate and realize how difficult this fight is, of course. Ramirez is an undefeated fighter and a huge star in the U.S and Mexico. He’s part of Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy team. They’ll be there as well.

“They believe they can win this fight. There’s a lot on the line for both men, particularly in the division as well,” said Hearn.