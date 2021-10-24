Dillian Whyte worried Tyson Fury might retire suddenly

Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte says it was common sense for him to bail on his October 30th fight against Otto Wallin to take a title shot against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Whyte’s worry now is that Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) will suddenly retire from the sport with him on the brink of the massive fight.

By now, everyone has heard Whyte’s rationale for bailing on his scheduled October 30th match against Wallin (22-1, 14 KOs), saying he had a shoulder injury.

Unless the 6’6″ Swede Wallin’s management can force Whyte to produce the MRI scan of his injured shoulder and have his doctor release the information on the injury, we may never know if it was legitimate or not. You got to take Whyte’s word for it. “

Yeah, of course,” said Whyte to TalkSport when asked if he prefers fighting Fury than Otto Wallin. “Fury’s got the world title, and that’s what I’ve been waiting for, that’s what I’ve worked for.

“I’ve waited, and I’ve waited, and I’ve waited. So what am I going to do? Fight Otto Wallin or fight Tyson Fury. What are you going to do? It’s common sense,” said Whyte in justifying why he chose not to reschedule his fight with Wallin.

It looks terrible on the surface that Whyte chose to walk away from his fight with Wallin without sticking it out and rescheduling.

Dillian, 33, has waited for the last three years to get a world title shot, and he is finally in the position to challenge for a belt against Fury. Unfortunately for Whyte, we don’t know what Fury and his promoters at Top Rank will decide for his next fight.

According to promoter Bob Arum, Fury could face Whyte or Joe Joyce next March. If it’s Joyce, Whyte will need to press the WBC to strip Fury of his belt unless he vacates or is elevated to Franchise champion.

You can understand why Whyte to go in the direction of a lucrative payday clash with the unbeaten Fury rather than a lower-paying fight against Wallin. If Whyte had more talent, it would be a slam dunk for him to take the fight with Wallin, but he’d probably lose to him.

At this point in Whyte’s career, he’s fighting at the level of Dereck Chisora and nowhere near the status of a Fury, Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk.

It’s a good thing for Whyte that the World Boxing Council ordered him to fight Oscar Rivas in 2019 in a title eliminator rather than insisting on him fighting Luis Ortiz, who had chosen not to fight in the past. Ortiz likely would have beaten Whyte.

“We don’t know what Tyson Fury is going to do,” said Whyte. “He might just tomorrow say, ‘Yeah, that’s it. I’m done.’ He might go missing. He might disappear,” said Whyte.

There’s no chance that Fury will retire without fighting the winner of the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk rematch because he’ll make a massive amount of money against either of those guys.

What doesn’t make sense is for Fury to take a risky fight with Whyte before he faces the Joshua-Usyk 2 winner. It’s too dangerous for Fury to face Whyte right now because there’s too much for him to lose. If Whyte lands a lucky punch and knocks Fury out, he’ll lose out on a $100 million+ fortune.