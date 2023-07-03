Dillian Whyte Signs On For Joshua Rematch

Dillian Whyte has put pen to paper and has signed on for the August 12 fight with Anthony Joshua, this according to a Sky Sports article. The rematch of a darn good 2015 heavyweight rumble has seemingly overcome the issues it went through, with Whyte now finally agreeing to terms; the removal of the rematch clause that was initially in place being the big obstacle that had to be dealt with in order to make Whyte happy.

Now, with a little under six weeks to go until August 12, we must wait and see if Joshua does likewise and signs on the dotted line. It seems there should be no reason AJ will not do so, seeing as how Eddie Hearn told us all that this is the fight that Joshua wants, this prior to that much talked of December/January blockbuster with Deontay Wilder. Whyte, however, feels he will knock off Joshua and that it will be he who moves forward and gets the big fight with Wilder. We shall see, but it does seem the Saudi money men want Joshua-Wilder and no other fight, and that they were/are against the idea of Joshua taking a fight prior to December/January.

Whyte is past his best and he was quite brutally knocked out by Alexander Povetkin and by Tyson Fury not too long ago. But the critics say Joshua is also past his best, from a mental, self-belief standpoint mostly. If Whyte does get the fight and if he comes out fast, slinging leather, pretty much anything could happen. Some fans are not at all interested in this rematch, going by the comments left on this website, at least. But it could be good action unfolding on August 12.

Two big heavyweights who have a history (AJ and Whyte also met as amateurs) and who do not like each other and can both punch. What’s not to like? As a “tune-up” for a rumble with Wilder, this fight is perfectly acceptable.

Whyte is convinced he knocks Joshua out; Joshua is convinced he knocks Whyte out a second time. Who wins on August 12?