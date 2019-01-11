Dillian Whyte Receives “Ridiculous” Offer For Joshua Fight In April; Says He’ll “Definitely KO Klitschko If He Comes Back”

There’s certainly a good deal of chatter regarding the heavyweight division going on. First we hear, again, how there is a strong chance former champ Wladimir Klitschko will come back this year (Steve Bunce, as per BBC Sport, said he has heard whispers Wladimir will come back to fight “A big British heavyweight” this spring) and then Dillian Whyte confirms that he has received an offer to fight Anthony Joshua on April 13th.





But, as he said to talkSPORT, the offer Whyte has received is far from good, in fact Whyte has referred to the offer as “ridiculous,” adding how the money is “less than I was paid for the Dereck Chisora fight.” Whyte very much wants to get a world title shot and a chance at revenge against AJ, but he wants to be paid what he deserves.

“There’s been a first offer but it is utterly ridiculous,” Whyte told talkSPORT. “It’s way less than what I made against Chisora basically. It is a ridiculous offer, they’re not serious about the fight, I don’t think they want the fight, I think they just made an offer to cover ground. It’s just silly, I’m a pay-per-view fighter now in the UK which I’ve built myself up against all the odds. It’s not like I’m a journeyman. I’ve had nine fights since I fought him (in December of 2015) and won them all in spectacular fashion. I don’t think he wants to fight me, there’s easier paydays out there for him and he knows that I will bring problems to his mum’s house, so he don’t want it.”

Maybe Whyte should be having a word with his promoter Eddie Hearn, who of course also looks after AJ. If Whyte has been presented with a low-ball offer for the April fight, surely Hearn knows all about it and the logic behind it. Whyte does deserve better. But what about those Klitschko rumours? Whyte said he’d fight Wladimir no problem.





“I’ll fight Wladimir Klitschko and knock him out if he comes back, I’ll definitely knock him out,” Whyte said. “I know exactly what to do, I trained alongside him, I sparred him for years and I know what he’s like, I’d knock him out. I just believe I will take it into his kitchen and rip the sink out, he doesn’t like body punches as well, I know that from sparring with him.”

Just why Klitschko would return to fight Whyte is anyone’s guess. One would think only a big world title fight would tempt the 42 year old out of retirement. Still, stranger things have happened. Might it be that Joshua fights Jarrell Miller in New York and Whyte faces a returning Klitschko at Wembley – both on April 13th! What a night that would be.