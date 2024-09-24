Dillian Whyte Plans November Comeback, Feels He Can Beat Dubois And Joshua

Dillian Whyte feels he can get to the top of the heavyweight division, or back to the top as he says himself, this despite the fact that Whyte has never been a world champion. And the 36 year old with the 30-3(20) record believes he can defeat both Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua if given the opportunity to do so.

Whyte, who has boxed just once in almost two years, this his March stoppage win over Christian Hammer, spoke with Talk Sport, and he said he “didn’t see anything special” from either Dubois or Joshua on Saturday night.

Whyte says he is “having a conversation with a few guys” as far as his planned November return goes, and that he also hopes to box in December.

“Obviously, sometimes boxing is hard and it’s up and down. One minute you’re on top and the next minute you’re not,” Whyte said. “So I fell out of love with the game and sitting back and seeing these big fights happen, I got a lot of fire back and I’m hungry to fight again. I watched Dubois-AJ, and I think to myself, ‘I can beat these guys.’ I’m very capable of beating them. I didn’t see anything special that I was like, ‘Okay the feet was great or the movement was great.’ Obviously, I saw a lot of power and a lot of aggression, which they both bring to the table. So I’m just very motivated. I can’t wait to get back into the big fights. So, November, hopefully, and then December.”

It will be interesting to see who Whyte does fight in November and December, and how he looks in there. Whyte was KO’d by Tyson Fury in his career biggest fight and some fans felt then and feel now that Whyte has gone as far as he’s ever going to go. But who knows, Whyte can punch and he did give a much younger AJ all he could handle in a great action fight that took place seemingly an eternity ago now. Maybe, if Joshua does box on (as he says he will), and he looks for a comeback fight, Whyte will get the call.

And at this stage of his career, maybe Joshua can be taken down by Whyte? Whyte though, needs to rid himself of rust and he needs to pick up a couple or three good wins that prove he is indeed back. How much has Whyte got left at age 36 and after having been a pro for over 13 years? Would Whyte have any shot at defeating Dubois? Most fans will likely say no.