Dillian Whyte On Deontay Wilder: He’s Just A Tall Basketball Player From Alabama Who Used To Work in McDonalds

As fight fans have read by now, Dillian Whyte will return to the ring on December 7, facing the towering Mariusz Wach on the huge Ruiz-Joshua II card in Saudi Arabia. Attempting to put the frustrations of his time spent out of the ring, and the well-documented fall-out that followed his July win over Oscar Rivas (Whyte failing a UK Anti-Doping, or UKAD test in the build-up to the July fight), the Londoner says he is looking to “crack another skull and get closer to fighting for a world title.”





And the man Whyte, 26-1(18) wants, and has wanted for some time, is WBC heavyweight ruler Deontay Wilder. Not surprisingly, Whyte, in speaking with Sky Sports, had next to nothing good to say about Wilder.

“I just believe there’s something in me that he’s seen, that I know, that’s a problem for him,” Whyte said of Wilder, who he believes is reluctant to give him a shot at his belt. “Whether it’s the body punches, or it’s the tenacity, or it’s just the sheer aggression that I will bring. I’m not scared of him. I won’t be there laughing and doing all this ‘Bomb Squad’ stuff. He’s just a tall basketball player from Alabama who used to work in McDonald’s. He’s not this street kid and this bad boy. He’s none of that. That’s just fake.”





Promoter Eddie Hearn, like Whyte himself, is sure “The Body Snatcher” can beat Wilder, but he is worried he will not get his chance. Hearn spoke with IFL TV earlier today out in Monaco, and he spoke of his concern that the WBC may soon elevate Wilder to ‘franchise champion,’ therefore meaning Wilder would not have to fight Whyte, mandatory or not. It would certainly be an interesting fight if it did happen, but first Whyte has to get back to work against Wach.

“He’s a very tough guy. Very game and experienced,” Whyte said of Wach, 35-5(19), and a man Whyte was supposed to fight a couple of years ago. “He knows what this opportunity means, so I’m expecting a tough, strong Mariusz Wach. But this is my time now. Crack another skull and get closer to fighting for a world title. You know me, I come with maximum violence.”

The addition of Whyte-Wach to what is now very much a heavyweight card does add value for money to the Dec 7 show. As Hearn says, this one is absolutely massive. Whyte will have quite the audience tuning in to see if he can do as he says and KO Wach (stopped three times).