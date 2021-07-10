Dillian Whyte: Make Me WBC Champion, I’ll Fight Wilder And The Winner Fights Fury

Dillian Whyte says the very reason there are interim champions in the sport of boxing is so, “when stuff like this happens and fights fall through and the champion is injured or can’t fight, then the interim champion steps up.” Whyte was of course referring to the postponed (possibly until October 9) three-match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Speaking with Sky Sports, Whyte, who is the current interim WBC heavyweight champion, says he should be elevated to full champion, he should fight Wilder and then the winner fights Fury when “The Gypsy King” is ready to return.

Whyte spoke of the time when reigning WBC heavyweight champ Vitali Klitschko was unable to fight and the WBC allowed Bermane Stiverne and Chris Arreola to fight for the full WBC title, with Vitali made “champion emeritus.”

Why can’t this happen again, Whyte has asked?

“This is why they have the interim champion,” Whyte said. “When stuff like this happens and the champion can’t fight, or for whatever reason can’t defend the title, then the interim champion steps up. That’s how Wilder became champion in the first place. Remember Vitali Klitschko wasn’t able to defend the title, because he was in the process of becoming a mayor, and they made him emeritus champion and made the other belt for Stiverne to fight Arreola and then Wilder for, so this is a similar thing.”

Whyte says he should be made full WBC champion, he should fight Wilder and then the winner of that fight defends against Fury when he has recovered from COVID. It sounds like a good idea, and everyone knows a Whyte Vs. Wilder fight is an explosion guaranteed, a great fight that would not fail to be exciting. Then, whoever walks away fight Fury. What’s not to like? It’s a whole lot better than having to wait until October 9 (maybe, maybe later), for the third fight between Fury and Wilder (this a fight not too many people were/are excited about seeing anyway, hence the poor ticket sales for the July 24 fight that has now been scrapped).

But here’s the big question: will Wilder possibly agree to fight Whyte next? It is possible an in-shape, ready to fight Wilder will not want to sit and wait close to three months (maybe more) for the third fight with Fury, so who knows, maybe Wilder will agree to fight Whyte, feeling as he would that he would knock him out, and then get his shot at revenge against Fury afterwards. Possible, yes – but likely? No. Whyte wants to fight, Wilder wants to fight. The difference is, Whyte will fight anybody, while Wilder may only want to fight Fury and nobody else. Still, Whyte says “the only way Wilder will fight me is if I’m world champion.” So maybe, if the WBC does elevate Whyte, Wilder will agree?

Whyte feels he has the solution to this current problem, but will he be able to put it into practice? And who wins if Whyte and Wilder do go to war (and it would be a war, make no mistake about that)?