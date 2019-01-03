Dillian Whyte Insists He’d KO Tyson Fury, See Deontay Wilder’s Punches Coming Ten Miles Away

Dillian Whyte is still waiting for his first world title shot, one he hopes will come here in 2019. And the once-beaten, highly ranked contender who put three very useful and meaningful wins in the bag in 2018 (beating Lucas Browne, Joseph Parker, Dereck Chisora), spoke with Sky Sports in breaking down his rival big men. Not one to hold his tongue, Whyte was somewhat reluctant to hand out too much praise – towards Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder especially.





This is what Whyte had to say about Fury:

“Long and awkward, but he’s not very powerful, and he can get hurt, as he proves time and time again. In most of his fights, he gets put down. I definitely would knock Tyson Fury out. I can knock Tyson Fury out. There’s no doubts in my mind when it comes to knocking Tyson Fury out, none at all.”

As far as Fury going down “in most of his fights,” the reigning lineal champ has in fact been put down in just three of his fights: against Neven Pajkic, Steve Cunningham and Wilder. Whyte himself has been down in two of his fights: with Anthony Joshua and Parker putting him on the mat. Would Whyte really KO Fury? It would be an interesting fight, for sure.





Whyte on Wilder:

“Let’s go, baby. He’s got power, but a good boxer, a decent fighter, can see his punches coming ten miles away. He swings so wide, and he’s got no boxing skills, no boxing IQ whatsoever.”

Wilder, despite his lack of a boxing IQ and his easy to see punches, has hit and hurt each and every man he has been in the ring with; including of course, Fury. Something tells me Wilder would find, and severely test, Whyte’s chin if he fought him. How about you?

Whyte on Joshua:

“I believe this time I’ll knock him out, because I’ll take the fight to him. Last time I sat back and waited. This time I’ll take the fight to him and I know I’ve just got to hit him once.”

We may well get to see Whyte try to back up his claims on April 13, if Whyte gets the Wembley date with AJ. It would likely prove to be an explosive fight once again, but AJ seems to have too much for Whyte – as he showed three years ago.

Whyte on Jarrell Miller:

“The fat guy? Miller is a big fat mess.”

Ouch! In truth, Miller, at 315 pounds but thus far carrying the poundage without issue, would be a most interesting test for Whyte. Still, how many more elimination bouts must Whyte win before he gets his already-earned title shot?