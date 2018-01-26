Dillian Whyte says he expects to fight Anthony Joshua “another three or four times in my career”

Dillian Whyte certainly has plenty of rage inside him; at least this is how things have appeared – what with Whyte getting into intense pre-fight roarings with Dereck Chisora, Anthony Joshua, Lucas Browne and even David Allen. Simply put, Whyte is a get-in-your-face type of guy and he is always hyped up before, during and after any fight.

But one man above all others pushes the buttons where Whyte is concerned: Anthony Joshua. The two put on a great action fight back in December of 2015, this after some heated words were exchanged; Joshua doing his best not to lose his cool. Whyte lost, the stoppage defeat being the sole loss on his pro ledger, but no way has this particular rivalry ended. Not according to Whyte anyway.





Speaking with Sky Sports ahead of his March rumble with Australia’s “Big Daddy” Brown, Whyte stated how he feels he will fight Joshua “another three or four times in my career.” Whyte aims to defeat Browne on March 24 (Browne has other ideas) and then fight either Deontay Wilder and then Joshua again, or maybe Joshua next.

“He knows whenever me and him are in the ring, it’s going to be war,” Whyte said of AJ. “I expect to fight him probably another three or four times in my career. It’s one of those fights that, if I fight him next and beat him, I’ll still fight him again. It’s a good fight and there is so much anger and rage in that fight. Wilder or Joshua (next), whoever ends up making sense. Ideally we would like to fight Wilder next. Win that and go into the Joshua fight as the champion. But if AJ is sensible about a good deal, we could get that on next.”

Of course, everyone wants to fight Joshua as that’s where the money is. Still, we might yet see more thrilling action put on by Joshua and Whyte; this rivalry might just have more mileage to it. But can Whyte beat Joshua? Back in December 2015, when Whyte badly wobbled AJ early on but missed his big opportunity of bagging himself the upset win, Whyte faced a far less experienced version of the current WBA/IBF champ.

Was that fight the time Whyte had his best shot at knocking out Joshua? Can Whyte possibly improve on that showing? Of course, Whyte had a shoulder injury back then, one he says affected his performance. Still, it’s tough to see Whyte gaining revenge over Joshua, must less fighting him three or four more times.

Joshua seems to have bigger fights on the horizon.