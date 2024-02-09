Devin Haney Vs. Ryan Garcia Done For April 20th

We fight fans can brace ourselves for another big fight that will see two of the lower-weight stars of the sport go at it in what could be called a 50-50 fight or close to it. Mike Coppinger of ESPN has put out a message on X, reporting how we will see a fight that will pit former 135-pound champ Devin Haney against Ryan Garcia, with Haney to make the first defense of the 140-pound title he won by dominating Regis Prograis last time out.

The fight will NOT be another big fight to go down in Saudi Arabia, this one instead to take place in Las Vegas, Vegas once the undisputed king when it came to playing host to a super fight. Haney Vs. Garcia may not be looked at as a genuine super fight by all fans, but it has to be agreed that this upcoming fight is pretty darn big, and one to look forward to for sure.

Haney is super-slick and “The Dream” is undefeated. Garcia is super-fast, of hand in particular, while “KingRy” has lost just the one time, this to Gervonta Davis. We should see a whole lot of speed, skill and boxing brilliance when this fight gets underway. But who wins?

A distance fight looks to be a pretty good bet. Garcia, though, is the puncher here. But can Garcia penetrate Haney’s quite superb defense with anything big? Haney showed in the Prograis fight that his speed and reflexes made the move up in weight with him just fine.

Again, this fight is absolutely one for the diary. While as great as the intervention into boxing from the Saudis is, it may come as a nice surprise to some fight fans that Las Vegas will host a massive fight once again.

Who do YOU like on April 20 – Haney or Garcia, and how?