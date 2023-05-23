Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence agreed to deal for July 29th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Unbeaten Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) and Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) have agreed on July 29th as part of a two-fight deal with a bidirectional rematch that the loser of their fight can initiate.

There’s no word about the PPV price for the Spence vs. Crawford event, but given the way the match has been marinating for the past seven years since 2016, it’s fair to say that the promoters & networks will be asking for a stiff $100 to $110 per household to see it.

If they price the Spence-Crawford event too high, it’ll result in massive piracy in the form of illegal streams and jailbroke firesticks to watch it free of charge.

IBF, WBA, and WBC welterweight champion Spence and WBO champ Crawford will battle at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight will be shown live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Spence-Crawford is expected to be the biggest PPV event at welterweight since Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao fought in 2015 in a fight that brought in over 4 million buys. Unfortunately, those two were old, well past their primes, and there was a dull, disappointing one lacking entertainment value.

Although the 36-year-old Crawford and 33-year-old Spence are also well past their best, but not at the level that the dinosaurs Mayweather and Pacquiao were when they finally stopped beating around the bush and gave the fans the fight they’d been asking for. The contest came six years too late, but Mayweather and Pacquiao still made a ton of money.

“Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have agreed to a deal to fight for the undisputed welterweight championship on July 29 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena,” said Mike Coppinger of ESPN. “Crawford and Spence will each earn eight figures guaranteed for the Showtime PPV fight, and there’s a bidirectional rematch clause that the loser can trigger within 30 days after the fight.

There’s a very real possibility that Spence & Crawford could fight three consecutive times without letting any of the contenders get a shot at the four welterweight belts.

Spence hasn’t made a defense of his IBF & WBC titles since 2020 when he defended the belts against Danny Garcia.

As far as Spence’s WBA title, which he won 13 months ago against Yordenis Ugas, he’s NEVER defended it. So when boxing fans criticize Jermall Charlo for sitting on his WBC middleweight title for two years without defending it, you got to look at Spence as well for holding his three 147-lb titles hostage and stalling out the careers of the contenders awaiting their shot at the belts to get life-changing money.

“It’s a two-fight deal for Crawford with PBC, sources said,” said Coppinger. “After the probable return bout between Crawford and Spence, which must take place before the end of 2023, both boxers are expected to move up to 154 pounds.”