Despite 2022 Accident That Left Him With “20 Percent Of His Vision,” Guillermo Rigondeaux Is Set For February Ring Return

How many lives has Cuban stylist Guillermo Rigondeaux got? The slicker-than-slick southpaw has lost some fights, he has been labeled “boring,” and, most recently and most seriously, Rigondeaux suffered a freak accident that threatened his eyesight in a major way.

It was back in March of 2022 when the “freak accident” occurred. The then 41-year-old suffered bad facial burns as his pressure cooker exploded in the kitchen of his Miami home. Rigondeaux was rushed to hospital, where it was discovered Guillermo had lost around 80 percent of his eyesight.

Doctors at the time of the nasty – it could have been worse – accident, did say that they believed Rigondeaux would be able to make a full recovery in time. Well, thankfully, this has proven to be the case. Reports say 42-year-old Rigondeaux, 20-3-1 no contest (13)will fight TBA in Miami, Florida, on February 24th.

Reports say the fighter’s corneas healed over a slow period, with Rigondeaux for a time only able to see shadows and sunlight. Understandably, Rigondeaux is still haunted by the accident, yet he aims to put it behind him by resuming his boxing career. Who knows how much Rigondeaux has left to offer at this stage in his life or at which weight he will compete at?

When he last stepped into the ring, Rigondeaux suffered a loss to big underdog Vincent Astrolabio, who he dropped a decision to in Dubai in February of 2022. Rigondeaux was knocked down in the eighth round of the fight, the extra point going his opponent’s way costing Rigondeaux a draw. That loss had plenty of fans feeling the cerebral southpaw’s career at the top level might be coming to an end, yet here is “El Jackal” again, launching yet another comeback.

Whether you are a fan of his style and ring approach or not, you have to admire Rigondeaux.

Currently 20-3(13), Rigondeaux is a former ruler at super-bantamweight and at bantamweight. As an amateur, Rigondeaux compiled a truly astonishing 374-12 record. Rigondeaux won a gold medal in Sydney in 2000 and a second gold at Athens four years later.

It really is quite amazing to think Rigondeaux is still fighting, or planning to fight, all these years later. We wish him nothing but the absolute best.