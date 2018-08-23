Dereck Chisora to Dillian Whyte: I just want the rematch, what’s the problem?

Almost always, when a fight turns out to be not only a great action battle but also ends up being decided by a debatable, controversial decision, a rematch takes place. This is the mindset Dereck Chisora has right now, and there is only one man on his mind when it comes to who his next fight should be against: Dillian Whyte.





As fans know, the two Londoners went to war in a thrilling 12-rounder back in December of 2016, with Whyte walking away with a razor-thin split decision victory. Chisora has absolutely craved a second fight with his arch-rival ever since. The chances of Chisora getting one looked to have faded somewhat when he looked listless in dropping a decision to Agit Kabayel in a European title fight in November of last year, but then, this July, “Del Boy” scored arguably the biggest win of his entire pro career to date – his incredible KO over Carlos Takam.

Now back in the world top-10, Chisora is determined to get Whyte back into the ring. So much so that after he had beaten Takam, Chisora tried to confront Whyte in the ring after “The Body Snatcher” had won his own thriller against Joseph Parker that night at The O2. But, as Chisora, 29-8(21) says to Sky Sports, he was not allowed to enter the ring on Whyte’s orders.

“We’re just waiting for Eddie [Hearn] to let us know what we’re going to do,” Chisora said with regards to his next fight. “I want that rematch with Dillian. He didn’t want me in the ring. He told them: “don’t let Dereck Chisora in the ring.” Let’s have the rematch, what’s the problem? I just want to fight Dillian Whyte. He never beat me the first time, so I want to show the people. It’s not even revenge. It’s a great fight, people want it, and I want to give it to the fans.”

Whyte has said a few times how he feels he has “moved on” from Chisora’s level, that he deserves a world title chance. Whyte has boxed and won two eliminations bouts – beating Lucas Browne and Parker – so he is clearly deserving of his shot. But at the same time, by his own admission Whyte needs another fight this year, before his aimed for rematch with Anthony Joshua (who, the suspicion is, will defend against Whyte at Wembley on April 13 of next year).





If he feels he needs more work, Whyte, 24-1(17) sure would get it from Chisora. Some fights, some rematches, seem so obvious to make. We fans sure want a Whyte-Chisora II, and Chisora wants to give it to us.