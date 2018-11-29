Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury final press conference quotes + Photos

Undefeated heavyweight giants Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury erupted in Los Angeles on Wednesday at the final press conference for their WBC Heavyweight World Championship this Saturday, December 1 on SHOWTIME PPV® from STAPLES Center in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.





The 6-foot-7 Wilder and the 6-foot-9 Fury went back-and-forth with verbal haymakers before nearly coming to blows while posing for photos onstage. The unbeaten heavyweights will meet in just three days in the most significant heavyweight event in the U.S. in more than 15 years.

The SHOWTIME PPV begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features unified 154-pound world champion Jarrett Hurd returning to take on Jason Welborn, Cuban heavyweight slugger Luis Ortiz facing-off against Travis Kauffman and rising heavyweight Joe Joyce battling Joe Hanks.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by BombZquad Enterprises and Queensberry Promotions, in association with TGB Promotions and DiBella Entertainment, are on sale now and are available via AXS.com. Wilder vs. Fury will be produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV. The suggested retail price (SRP) for the pay-per-view telecast is $64.99 for standard definition.

Here is what the press conference participants had to say Wednesday from Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites Los Angeles:

DEONTAY WILDER

“This is going to be an amazing event. I’ve been so happy in my camp and in my life. Everything has come together. I’m just so happy to be here fighting at STAPLES Center and ready to bring the stars out for this special fight.

“I cannot wait for this fight. The time is coming. Only three days now. Can you feel the energy? The two best heavyweights in the world are right here. This is a moment that I’ve waited for my entire career. This is my time. Tyson Fury had his time.

“What I care about is showing people what I’m all about it. I’m showing you each and every time and I’m giving you a knockout. America has a mighty man in me. America has the baddest man on the planet.

“I put in the hard work to make it here. I’ve grinded and worked. There’s no way I’m going to let a man come from another country and take what I’ve been building.

“I don’t believe Fury has the confidence to come and beat me. His last opponent hit Fury with any shot he wanted. If he’s going to knock me out, why didn’t he knock out his last opponent? He doesn’t believe he can knock me out. When I say it, I believe it. My numbers don’t lie. I’m going to prove it again.

“It’s so beautiful to have two great giants in the ring. Two great guys with great stories. We will determine who is the best. You will get to see who is the best heavyweight in the world. One champion, one face and one name. That is what I’m seeking.

“I’m grateful for all the opponents I’ve faced. Every fighter has brought something to the table and made me bigger and bigger. I had to prove myself over and over again. I have to show everyone with my actions.

“This means everything to me. There are so many emotions running through my body. I’ve been ready for two weeks. We went through the process of camp so that we stayed sharp, but I’ve been ready. I’m a different breed in this sport.

“I’m going to show you domination. I’m going to show you my boxing skill. I’m going to beat him, then knock him out. He’s going to have to back up everything he’s said to promote this fight.”

TYSON FURY

“It is my anniversary today. It’s been three years since I went to Germany and beat Wladimir Klitschko all over Dusseldorf to becoming heavyweight champion. I’m only three days away from doing the same to the ‘Bronze Bomber’.

“We’ve had a fantastic training camp. We’ve put nine weeks in. I can’t remember a better training camp. We’ve had no injuries and fantastic sparring. I’m here to do a job and enjoy myself.

“I hope the boxing fans around the world are going to enjoy this as much as I will. I’ve looked forward to this fight since 2011. On Saturday night, I’m going to finally get my chance to punch him in the face. Deontay Wilder is getting knocked out.

“It’s been a long, hard road. I had many obstacles in the way. My absence from the ring has been well documented, but it’s made me stronger and more determined. I’ve never been as happy during a training camp as I was in this one.

“Having Freddie Roach on the team is fantastic. He’s helped us out a lot in the gym and I’m glad we have him on our side. I’m thrilled to have him.

“The fire in me has been lit again. Nothing in life was given to me. I’ve worked for everything I earned. I am the people’s champion and I am the man who gives the people hope. I’m not just fighting for myself. I’m fighting for the millions of people around the world who look to me for inspiration.

“I don’t need to beat Deontay Wilder to prove I’m the best. I’m the lineal champion. If Deontay wins, he will be the best, but he’s not going to beat me. I’m the best heavyweight alive, and there’s only one way to get that title. You have to come take it from me. There’s never been a man who could better me in a fight.

“Once I knew that I was going to box again, I knew that I would be heavyweight champion of the world again. I know that it’s destiny. I’m showing up on Saturday night, beating Wilder up and becoming WBC champion.”

JAY DEAS, Wilder’s Trainer

“These are two very big tall guys, who are also very athletic, and that’s not something you get to see very often. These aren’t bulky guys who are going to hug all night. These guys are coming to fight. It’s going to make it a very exciting night.

“Typically Deontay doesn’t fight people as tall as he is, but he always fights people heavier than himself. That’s never been an issue. As far as preparation, we felt that because of Fury’s athleticism, we were better off bringing guys who maybe weren’t as tall, but were very athletic. His prevailing attribute is the athleticism, more so than his height.

“It’s been great to see Deontay’s growth over the years. His boxing IQ and maturity level has come so far. He realizes he needs to do what is best for his body each and every day while still getting all of the work done. He’s so much healthier going through the progressions of camp than he ever used to be. He’s really on point with his health, nutrition and workouts. He knows himself so well.

“Deontay and I have been together since his very first day in a boxing gym. We’ve gone through this road together. We had to look up on the internet what someone has to do to make the Olympics. We just had no experience. We’ve been through it all. The ups and the downs. We’re proud to be here and in this position.”

BEN DAVISON, Fury’s Trainer

“These men are both so confident and have such high levels of self-belief, that they’re never willing to give an inch. If it was a race to tie their shoelaces, neither one would want to lose. When they get together, it’s just exciting.

“I knew that Tyson Fury was elite in every department, but he’s even stronger mentally than I imagined. He’s so confident and relaxed. Deontay will have to convince himself of things that are not true to build confidence. That’s the big difference.

“Freddie Roach is a genuinely great person who’s been very accommodating and helpful while we’ve trained in Southern California. You couldn’t have a better person in the corner than Freddie. He’s a legend in the game and we’re blessed to have him in the corner.”

LOU DIBELLA, President of DIBella Entertainment

“There’s nothing like a great heavyweight title fight. As goes the division, so goes boxing. There aren’t truer words. I’ll put a great heavyweight fight against any sporting event you can go to in the world. Saturday night at STAPLES Center, we have a great one.

“We know that Tyson Fury deserves to be here and that he presents a threat. He’s a great champion who can box. He’s a champion for people who have had to overcome struggles. He’s back to looking better than I’ve ever seen him and he’s an inspiration to a lot of people.

“The man I’m lucky to be able to introduce is the best heavyweight in the world. This fight is happening because his team has worked tirelessly for years to get him this kind of opportunity. Finally, on Saturday night, there is a champion brave enough to get in the ring with Deontay Wilder and allow him to realize his dream.

“For years Deontay has been speaking to try to get this opportunity. He didn’t have an easy road growing up or getting into this sport. But he’s always believed in himself. He believes he has the strength to overcome all of those obstacles. On Saturday he’s going to receive his just reward.”

FRANK WARREN, President of Queensbury Promotions

“We’ve got a great fight coming up on Saturday. Team Fury has done a fantastic job getting Tyson Fury into tremendous shape. What’s so significant about this fight is that today is three years to the day when he became heavyweight champion by beating Wladimir Klitschko. He went into his opponent’s backyard and took the title and he intends to do the same on Saturday.

“To see where Tyson Fury is at today is a testament to to his character. He’s here as the lineal champion, undefeated in the ring and back to win his title on Saturday.

“He’s been a consummate professional in training and he has a formidable opponent with tremendous power. But if boxing was about who was the biggest puncher, you wouldn’t need judges. Styles will make this fight. Tyson has answered a lot of questions already and I know he’s in a great place mentally to finish the job.”

STEPHEN ESPINOZA, President Sports & Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.

“Heavyweight boxing is back. SHOWTIME has done 13 heavyweight title fights in the last four years, including three this year. I can’t think of two guys I’d rather do a big heavyweight fight like this with than Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

“Both of these men have beaten the odds to make it here. Tyson Fury’s obstacles have been well-documented and he will again beat the odds on Saturday night just by making it into the ring.

“Who would have thought that when Deontay Wilder picked up gloves at 18-years-old, that he’d be the WBC Heavyweight Champion and headlining a pay-per-view at STAPLES Center, not bad for a kid from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. We’re excited about this fight and we’ll see you on Saturday night.”