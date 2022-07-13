Deontay Wilder targeting Joshua vs. Usyk winner

Deontay Wilder is aiming high for his next fight, targeting the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II rematch winner, according to co-manager Shelly Finkel.

The former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) is NOT interested in facing Derek Chisora, says Finkel. Wilder won’t be fighting the 38-year-old Chisora or Robert Helenius.

Promoter Frank Warren mentioned earlier today that Wilder could be facing Helenius next in October in the U.S, but that’s not the guy that Finkel wants

Finkel says what could get in the way of Wilder fighting the winner of the Joshua-Usyk II clash is if Tyson Fury decides that he wants to face the victor.

“Derek Chisora? No way,” Finkel said to Planet Sport, ruling out Chisora for Deontay Wilder’s next fight.

“Maybe the winner of Usyk and Joshua. So we’re looking to see what happens in that fight,” said Finkel.

You can’t blame Finkel for not being excited about a fight between Wilder and the 38-year-old journeyman Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) because that is an awful match that U.S fans wouldn’t want to see.

Deontay would never hear the end of it if he agreed to fight Chisora instead of a top-tier contender. With Wilder’s popularity, he could fight virtually anyone in the division, including Joshua or Usyk.

As long as Tyson Fury doesn’t suddenly get ambitious, the winner of the Joshua-Usyk II rematch is there for Wilder to take.

Unbeaten Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) still holds the WBC title, so a fight between him and the winner of the Joshua vs. Usyk 2 fight is his if he wants it.

But Wilder is arguably next in line if Fury passes on that fight, and the only way might choose to do that is if Usyk is the winner of his August 20th rematch with AJ.

Fury might choose to stay retired or go in another direction rather than fight Usyk.

“If he [Fury] wants to fight the winner, then he’s going to get it. But after that, where are the top guys?” said Finkel about Fury getting first dibs at fighting the AJ vs. Oleksandr II winner.

You can’t know for sure what Fury is going to do because he seems happy with himself after his recent victory over Dillian Whyte and doesn’t appear interested in fighting any longer.

If Usyk wins that rematch, it’s quite possible Fury will stay retired there than getting in the ring with him and having to deal with his mobility.

Movement is kryptonite against Fury, who has bulked up to the 270s, and likely never will return to the 240s that he once fought at.

“There are only four real top guys in the heavyweights right now – Usyk, Joshua, Fury, and Deontay [Wilder],” said Finkel.

“I’m looking at everything, and we’re going to be making our decision, but we’re not there [yet],” said Finkel.