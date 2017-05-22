Deontay Wilder-Joseph Parker: Is there only one possible outcome?

It’s a fight that could happen this summer (although it is also possible Wilder could fight Wladimir Klitschko ) and fans would certainly tune in to see a heavyweight unification bout between Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker.

Wilder, the reigning WBC champ and unbeaten, has called out Parker, the WBO ruler and also unbeaten, a few times, and going by Parker’s recent fight – a points win over unheralded Razvan Cojanu, it’s easy to see why.





Parker looked less than impressive against his late replacement foe, failing to hurt his man (who had been KO’D quickly in an earlier fight) and even losing the odd round. Punching power is not the be all and end all, even in heavyweight boxing, but at the same time, it’s tough to imagine Wilder labouring to victory against the Romanian the way Parker did.

Might Wilder, who has, as we know, been taken the distance just once in almost 40 fights, have an easy time with Parker, and pick up a second belt at the same time? Maybe this is doing Parker, a tough young heavyweight, a disservice, and maybe the New Zealander will be far more of a handful for Wilder.

In terms of recent performances, though, it’s hard to picture Parker either overpowering Wilder, outboxing him (Wilder, who has a good jab, is much the taller man, with a longer reach) or physically bullying him. How else can Parker win?

Wilder, more experienced than Parker, has shown venomous power, the ability to fight through pain (see his win over Chris Arreola – Arreola being a fighter capable of beating Parker?) and the ability to go 12 rounds if he has to do so.

Again, unless Parker has more in the tank than he has thus far shown (quite a lot more ) then Wilder adds that WBO strap to his collection if and when these two get it on.

But, can Wilder score another chilling KO?