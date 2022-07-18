Deontay Wilder better option for Joshua vs. Usyk II winner than Fury

Deontay Wilder is arguably the better option for the winner of the August 20th rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk II than the now retired Tyson Fury.

Wilder wouldn’t price himself out for a fight against the Joshua-Usyk 2 winner as Fury likely would within asking for an absurd amount and dragging out the negotiations forever.

With Fury being retired and seemingly lost his desire to continue fighting, former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) is the ideal opponent to face

Wilder would be a better option because he’s better known in the U.S than Fury, and his fighting style is far more eye-pleasing than the ugly holding & leaning Tyson uses in his fights.

Deontay’s one-punch power would make it exciting for as long as it lasts against Joshua or Usyk. Fans would get their money’s worth with Wilder involved because his fights are ALWAYS drama-filled and not the typical boring fights that Fury is engaged in.

Tyson has made it known that the fight that he prefers is against Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs), and if the only way he’ll take on Usyk is if he’s paid a lot of money.

Given Fury’s recent oddball request of half a billion to come out of retirement, it suggests that his price tag will be too high for him to be helpful as the opponent for the Usyk vs. Joshua 2 winner.

Fury is just pulling everyone’s leg with his $500 million request, but he will want a tremendous amount of dough to bring him back, especially if it’s to face the fleet-footed Usyk.

“If Tyson Fury doesn’t come back, I think he [Wilder] deserves to fight the winner of that fight [Joshua vs. Usyk II] for the three belts. I think even ahead of Joe Joyce,” said Gareth A Davies to talkSPORT Boxing.

“Deontay Wilder matches up with everyone. I’d see him fight Tyson Fury again, for God’s sake, even though we think it’s 3-nil to Tyson Fury. I think he’s [Wilder] got one or two fights [left], and I’d love to see him fight Anthony Joshua. Three fights. Joshua, Usyk, and Joyce.

“Deontay Wilder is still the #1 challenger with the WBC. Deontay Wilder is still a 92% knockout merchant. The only person he hasn’t knocked out is Tyson Fury.

“He’s knocked out everyone else he’s fought, and he’s an extraordinary athlete and an extraordinary fighter with a limited pure boxing technique that he has; he’s done extraordinarily well. I’d like to see him in two or three fights.

“It all hinges on what happens on August 20th in Saudi Arabia. There’s so much around that. Whether Tyson Fury comes back, we don’t know what his reaction is going to be. He’s saying he’ll fight Anthony Joshua for nothing at the moment.

“That’s in outer space, another galaxy, a parallel universe. It’s a fascinating rematch, a sequel to a horrendous nightmarish night for Anthony Joshua in Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium, and he has to repair the damage,” said Davies.