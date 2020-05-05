Demetrius Andrade wants Saunders if he can’t get Canelo fight

Demetrius Andrade hopes to finally get to face bitter rival Billy Joe Saunders when boxing returns – and told Matchroom Boxing’s Podcast ‘The Lockdown Tapes’ that he would ‘bust-up’ the Brit if they clashed.

THE LOCKDOWN TAPES WITH DEMETRIUS ANDRADE IS ALSO ON MATCHROOM BOXING’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL NOW!

Andrade (29-0 18 KOs) was due to face Saunders in October 2018 for the Londoner’s WBO crown, but the Briton failed a drug test and subsequently relinquished the title.

Andrade would win the vacant belt against Walter Kautondokwa in Boston and has since defended the title with imposing wins over Artur Akavov, Maciej Sulecki, and Luke Keeler. The Rhode Island star has been hunting a massive fight to stamp his authority on the 160lbs division before moving up to Super-Middleweight, and the 32-year-old ran the rule over his rivals at both weights as he itches to get back in the ring.

“I was willing to fight Billy Joe after a 15-month lay-off, but that didn’t happen, and I am willing to fight him again,” said Andrade. “If I can’t get Canelo, then it’s Billy Joe or Charlo at 160. At 168 we’ve got Callum Smith. I would bust Billy Joe Saunders up at 160 or 168, that’s not a problem.

“I consider Danny Jacobs one of the best Middleweights out there, but would I fight him, yeah! If it came to the point where we were going to make X amount, then we could make it happen, but I grew up with him, and we have a brothership and mutual connections. Fighting him isn’t something I’m looking to do.

“I don’t want to talk about Liam Williams because there is nothing to talk about. What do I have to say? We know Jacobs, Canelo, GGG, Sergey Derevyenchenko and Billy Joe want to fight, who am I going to fight? Billy Joe or Liam Williams? Who do you want to see?

“I saw Billy Joe at the airport not too long ago. He said, ‘what do you think about you and me?’ and I told him, ‘he doesn’t want to fight me and for him to go and enjoy his life.’

“It might be Williams, but I’m not fighting Canelo or Charlo or Billy Joe behind closed doors because I want to shut them up in front of people! And tell them, ‘It’s me again’!”

Fans can find Andrade’s episode plus previous episodes with, Joshua Buatsi, Devin Haney, Joseph Parker, Josh Warrington, Daniel Jacobs, Joe Cordina and Liam Smith here: