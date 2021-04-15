Watch LIVE: Andrade vs Williams Weigh In

The Andrade vs. Williams fight card takes place on April 17 at 3 p.m. ET. Andrade and Williams are expected to make their way to the ring at around 6 p.m. ET – Click here to watch the fight LIVE on DAZN

Demetrius Andrade – Providence, Rhode Island – 29-0, 18 KOs – defending his WBO World Middleweight Title against Liam Williams:

“I don’t know until I get in there with Williams. They all say they’re going to do something to me, knock me out, beat me up, snatch my belt, they’ve all got a plan until they get hit, and then it’s a different story.” (Photo credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom)

“It’s all good, it’s part of the hype, it’s part of their job to do what they need to do to get in their mind, but at the end of the day, I end up getting mind control over them anyway, and we do what we do and get the W.”

“I’m very excited; it’s been since January last year since I last put my hands on somebody. We got the knockout against Luke Keeler, who was supposed to come and take what rightfully mine. The same thing going on here, I’m back in action in Miami; this is my second home.”

“It’s going to be a great showing; I’m ready, I’m going to turn up. If Williams brings the fight that we all want to see, then I’m all for it. There’s nothing wrong with it; I’m here, I signed, and I’m here to show the people what they want to see.”

“Nobody is going to know until the bell rings at the end of the day. I don’t sit here and say that Williams is or isn’t going to bring the fight. Once we get in there, and if he does, then we’ll see; if he doesn’t, then he doesn’t. We all know I’m going to bring the fight.”

“At the end of the day, I train hard and smarter every single day; I’ve been doing this a very long time. I’ve fought all of them already; there’s nothing new I’ve seen from Williams. Okay, he’s tough and bringing it forward, alright. Well, at the end of the day, I’m going to have the answers for whatever he brings forward.”

“I’m going to be glad to sit back and watch the beautiful boxing match that I put on after I’ve beat him. I’ll watch and say, hey, you’ve done a great job banging a guy that came to fight.”

“That’s what I’ve been doing, schooling people; I’m an educator.”

Paul Andrade – father and trainer of Demetrius Andrade

“Every fight is a tough fight; nobody goes in there to lose. He’s going to try and put a lot of pressure on us, but we’ve been there and done that; I only feel like he’s a one-dimensional fighter.”

“All he can do is come forward; we’ll do everything we have to do; he’s not going to be to put the pressure on. I don’t think he has the footwork to keep up with Demetrius.”

“I don’t think anybody has seen Demetrius’ best fight yet; no one has brought it out of him. Boo Boo has it in him to perform even at a higher level, but somebody’s got to bring it out of him. If he’s the one, congratulations, bring it out of him because we’ll give it right back to you.”

“We know we’re going to win; we’ve been winning, and we don’t know how to lose. We’re going to have a good fight come Saturday, and we’re going to keep our belt.”

Liam Williams – Clydach Vale, Wales – 23-20-1, 18 KOs – mandatory challenger for WBO World Middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade:

“It is a massive opportunity for me, and I really can’t wait to get my chance on Saturday night to prove I’m the best at 160lbs. I’m very excited and can’t wait to get my hands on him this Saturday.”

“Not to get it twisted, I do respect him; he’s a great fighter and obviously three-time world champion in two different weight divisions; what’s not to respect? I’d be a bit of a fool not to think he’s any good wouldn’t I, but I see things, weaknesses that I can exploit, I’m fully confident I’m going to do that Saturday night and not just going to win but win. In devastating fashion.”

“I don’t plan on going in there and winning on points. If it goes twelve, then happy days I still plan on winning, I’m going in their crash, bang, wallop and looking to take him out simple as that.”

“If I win this, I’ll be a massive star in Wales and Britain. I’m very excited, it’s a big opportunity, and for me to win this, it’s going to be life-changing for me.”

Dominic Ingle – trainer of Liam Williams

“It’s a great fight; Demetrius is a good fighter; we’re not underestimating him; he’s very skillful and tricky. He’s a quality fighter.

“Look, he’s [Andrade] 33 years old, Liam’s 28, he’s bringing youth and aggression, and on Saturday night, we’re expecting a good fight. Demetrius is calm and collected, a very cool customer and relaxed under the lights, very experienced, but this is Liam’s biggest opportunity, and he’s not going to waste it.”

“Demetrius is used to the pressure; that’s what southpaws like, the pressure coming and walking onto the shots. It’s got to be calculated pressure, Liam can box, and he’s shown that – he likes to have a tear up, and that’s sometimes his worst attribute.”

“We’ve got a plan on Saturday night; he can fight when he needs to fight, and he can box when he needs to box. We’ve studied Demetrius; he’s a good fighter and calculated in what he does. As I said, we’re not underestimating him.”

Francis Warren – Queensberry Promotions, promoter of Liam Williams

“I’m very confident about it. For me, Liam Williams is world-class; this is a huge opportunity for him to prove that. He’s had a world title fight before against Liam Smith in 2017, had the rematch, and didn’t go his way.”

“Since then, he went away, re-evaluated what weight he was going to campaign at, and middleweight was the decision. Since then, he’s gone on a hot streak, 7 knockout wins, and he’s gone from strength to strength with a brilliant performance against Atlantis Fox. I know he and Demetrius share that opponent, and on paper, Liam did a better job.”

“I fancy Liam to be the new WBO champion on Saturday night, and it’s going to be a fun plane ride back to Heathrow.”

“If you want to talk about raw aggression, raw talent, Liam’s got it all. This guy’s not been brought up to talk the talk, he’s going to walk the walk, fight the fight, and I really hope Demetrius has brought his A-game because, with all due respect, this guy is on a different level. I’m thrilled he’s got the opportunity to show what he can do.”

Joe Markowski – EVP, DAZN

“This is the start of a fantastic run of events for us, spring rolling into the summer; we’ve obviously got Canelo coming up next month in a similar weight class. It’s a great opportunity for these two guys to make their claim on a fantastic schedule and a platform that is designed for boxing fans around the world.”

“As a Brit in the States, it’s great to have the time zone accommodated for the time zone back at home, and I think that’s going to help our fans enjoy it and our subscribers get value for money which is what we’re all about.”

Carlos Gongora – Esmeraldas, Ecuador – 19-0, 14 KOs – defending his IBO World Super-Middleweight Title against Christopher Pearson:

“I’m ready to compete again, I feel a lot better, and I’m ready for the next fight and to give it my all.”

“The fight was rushed; it was a complicated year with Coronavirus and everything else – athletes couldn’t compete, and I was on standby. It was a title fight, and I was ready to do that; it all went well. I’m always trying to stay ready in the gym; I’m always trying to prepare because of the discipline I have.”

“I’m very grateful to represent my country with pride. For a long time, there was no representation, my uncle was the first, and now it’s me. I’m grateful I can represent my country.”

Christopher Pearson – Dayton, Ohio – 17-2, 12 KOs – challenging Carlos Gongora for the IBO World Super-Middleweight title:

“I’m ready to step up to the plate and deliver a sensational performance. I’ve got a lot of respect for Carlos; he came in this past December and put on a spectator performance. A lot of credit to him, but he’s dealing with a different beast with me, and I look forward to displaying that Saturday night.”

“At this point, all there’s left to do is fight. This is the easy part; all the hard stuff is done, so I look forward to getting in the ring and displaying my talent Saturday night.”

“168 is a glamour division because you’ve got guys who are very technically sound, throw a lot of punches, got heavyweight knockout power. Anything can happen in this division; I think that fans will enjoy these two athletes you have on display. I think we’re going to be able to showcase our boxing, and it’s still the ultimate combat sport.”

Mahammadrasul Majidov – Baku, Azerbaijan – 3-0, 3 KOs – fighting Andrey Fedosov over ten rounds at Heavyweight:

“This is a good fight for me; it’s a big fight. I’m going to go in there and show you all my power. I’m happy that we’re starting to fight again. I will try to put on a great fight.”

“I had a tremendous career in the amateurs, but it doesn’t matter now. I’m here, stepping up every fight, and I want the bigger names and fights every time.”

Andrey Fedosov – Shuya, Russia – 31-3, 25 KOs – fighting Mahammadrasul Majidov over ten rounds at Heavyweight

“I was ready to fight all the time when I was off, ready at the camp training all day.”

“Everybody in the heavyweight division is a dangerous guy.”

“Of course, it’s a tough fight, of course.”

Otha Jones III – Toledo, Ohio – 5-0-1, 2 KOs – fighting Jorge Castaneda over eight rounds at Lightweight

“The opportunity is great; Mexico didn’t go how I planned – that was my fault. I wasn’t listening to my pops, but I went back to square one. I got cool with my pops, moved my camp, I’m ready.”

“That’s why I can’t let Jorge do that. Mexico set me back, I’m looking for revenge, and he’s in my way. I got to beat his ass like he stole something now.”

“It’s crunch time for me; I’m back on and looking great, feeling great. I’m going to show that Saturday night.”

Jorge Castaneda – Laredo, Texas – 13-1, 11 KOs – fighting Otha Jones III over eight rounds at Lightweight

“This is a big opportunity for me, and I’m here to make a statement.”

“This is a really great opportunity for me to fight Jones, with a lot of amateur experience. It’s just motivation for me to come and beat him and get a spot.”

Arthur Biyarslanov – Toronto, Canada – 7-0, 6 KOs – fighting Israel Mercado over eight rounds at Lightweight

“I want to fight ever fight with better opponents. I want to say thank you to Israel for taking this fight. We had a great camp, even though the last fight got canceled, it gave me more time to train, and I feel more than ready.”

“Thank you to Israel for taking this fight. He’s undefeated, 9-0, I’m undefeated, we’re young and hungry. We had a tremendous camp, 12 weeks, it was amazing. If you want to get known, you have to fight better opponents, and I’m looking forward to it.”

“I had a great amateur background, 2015 Pan American champion, 2016 Olympian, I’ve been to many international tournaments too, so I have a lot of experience. When it comes to professional boxing, I feel like I fit into it more. The better fights and opponents I fight will show how good I actually am. I’m pleased to be here, and I’m looking forward to Saturday.”

Israel Mercado – Pomona, California – 9-0, 7 KOs – fighting Arthur Biyarslanov over eight rounds at Lightweight

“It’s going to be a great fight; I’m looking forward to it as well. I’m excited about it; I stay in the gym all year round. I got the call about a month out and just continued doing what I was doing, sparring contenders and ex-champions; I’m ready for it.”

“Victory on Saturday will be huge, especially on a platform like this. I’m ready, I know he has a lot of experience, and he’s signed; I’ve taken the harder way coming up, but I’m ready for it.”

Alexis Espino – Las Vegas, Nevada – 7-0, 5 KOs – fighting Ty McLeod over six rounds at Super Middleweight

“After training all year in 2020, for me to finally get back in the ring in 2021, it felt good, and I feel like I’m getting back in my rhythm after that fight.”

“My team and I have been training really hard. If Robert thinks I’m ready for this, then I know for a fact I’m ready. I get top-notch sparring, and I’ve been in the gym and haven’t stopped training since my last fight. I’m excited for this; I love a challenge.”

“I get to get all kinds of sparring with other prospects, world champions. I sparred with Bivol this camp, I only sparred him twice, but I’m looking to go back after this fight.”

Ty McLeod – Bradenton, Florida – 6-0, 6 KOs – fighting Alexis Espino over six rounds at Super-Middleweight

“I’m ready to go in there on Saturday and prove my worth; fight hard, and we’ll find out what happens.”

“That what I plan on doing; I’ve trained hard for it, so I plan on going in there and making a big statement on Saturday night.”

Aaron Aponte – Hialeah, Florida – 2-0, 1 KO – fighting Javier Martinez over four rounds at Super-Lightweight

“Everything’s working out; you keep coming out to Miami and putting on the cards – I’m very grateful.”

“It was amazing hearing everybody cheer my name; I got them and showed out for Miami. It was a great experience.”

“Now that I’ve experienced it and I was on such a big stage, I don’t think I’ll ever be intimidated at all. I was a little nervous from being on such a big stage, but now I’ve experienced it, I’ll be able to handle it better and finish the job.”

“I see myself at the front; I want to shine and make a big statement this fight.”