De La Hoya’s Plan With Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford Vs. Rocha, Crawford Vs. Ortiz Jr, Crawford Vs. Spence!

Oscar De La Hoya has some big plans for Terence Crawford, the man “The Golden Boy” refers to as “the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.” The photo that was put out, of De La Hoya, Crawford and Bernard Hopkins stood together with the words “big things brewing” added, sure caused a buzz yesterday, and now De La Hoya has gone into further detail regarding what his plans are.

Speaking with Fight Hub TV after his fighter Alexis Rocha had scored a highlight reel KO over George Ashie, De La Hoya broke down his lofty plans for the undefeated “Bud” Crawford.

“We’re looking forward to furthering our discussions with the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. So maybe we can make a Rocha-Crawford fight,” De La Hoya said. “I mean, look, we can deliver any fights he (Crawford) wants. It’s a matter of just strategising, sitting down with him again. I have a feeling he liked what he heard today from me and [Bernard] Hopkins. We can get him and Rocha, him and Vergil [Ortiz Jr], we can get him and Errol Spence. This is the way we work with other promoters, we want to make things happen. We want to make 2023 the biggest year for boxing. So I’m going after everybody! I wouldn’t mind watching Terence with Rocha, that’s the fight. And then we have Vergil, and then why not sit down with PBC and finally figure out Spence [against Crawford].”

Crawford as we know is a free agent, and the 35 year old will surely like the idea of working with Golden Boy and of calling plenty of the shots himself. Oscar’s plan is a great one, and it would be exciting to see Crawford get in there with some young guns, before finally getting it on with Spence. But might this be too good to be true? Spence, for one thing, may not come back down from 154, where he will fight next, against Keith Thurman, and does Spence really want to mess with Crawford at any weight? And are Rocha and Ortiz Jr ready for Crawford?

Let’s wait and see if De La Hoya winds up working with Crawford for one fight, let alone three. Still, it’s great to see De La Hoya trying to make the best fights with the best names. Oscar has his critics, but he is trying to be one of the most fan-friendly promoters out there.



