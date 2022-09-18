De La Hoya trashes Canelo after win against “old” Golovin

Oscar De La Hoya trashed Canelo Alvarez after his victory over an “old” Gennadiy Golovkin last Saturday night in their third and likely final clash of their careers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Oscar said the fight was a bleeping “dud” as far as he was concerned, and many boxing fans on social media would agree that it was a painfully boring contest.

A lot of fans were saying they wanted their money back for the pay-per-view fight on DAZN, as they felt that it wasn’t worth the $85 that they paid for it.

The fans should have done their homework by watching how old Golovkin looked in his recent fights against Ryota Murata and Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Likewise, if people saw Canelo’s recent loss to Dmitry Bivol, it would have been a red flag, warning them that his trilogy match against Golovkin would be disappointing. In other words, this isn’t the Canelo from 2017 or 2018. He’s lost a lot from his game due to aging and the natural wear & tear from a long 17-year career.

“The truth is everyone is afraid of speaking the truth. The fight [Canelo-Golovkin] was a f**** dud. GGG was old as f***, and Canelo can’t hold Hopkins’ jockstrap,” said Oscar De La Hoya on social media.

The ‘Golden Boy’ De La Hoya pointed out the obvious by saying that the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) looked old in losing a 12 round unanimous decision to the undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) in their headliner on DAZN pay-per-view.

Golovkin couldn’t pull the trigger throughout the fight and looked mentally disengaged. There were no real efforts to adapt and come up with a new game plan in the second half.

Although Golovkin did have some success in the later rounds, it was only because Canelo was totally exhausted by the championship rounds, back backpedaling to preserve his strength.

“It was a good fight. I said it would be a close fight. Styles make fights. They’re always going to fight that type of style,” said Gabe Rosado to Fight Hub TV, giving his thoughts about Canelo’s win over Golovkin.

“He still fought smart, but Canelo pulled it off. [Dmitry] Bivol obviously,” said Rosado when asked what’s next for Canelo. “He [Golovkin] can retire. He don’t got to keep fighting,” said Gabe on what Golovkin should do.