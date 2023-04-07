DAZN Weights: Jesse Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KOs) weighed in at 111.4 lbs, and his opponent Cristian Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KOs) weighed in at 112 lbs for their 12-round headliner battle for the vacant WBO flyweight title this Saturday, April 8th at the Boeing Center at Tech Port, in San Antonio, Texas. The card begins at 8:00 p.m. ET, live on DAZN.

(Photo credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom)

Bam’s opponent, #2 WBO Cristian Gonzalez, comes into the fight with a nine-fight winning streak. He hasn’t fought anyone notable during that time, and it’s unclear why the World Boxing Organization has given him such a high ranking.

Gonzalez has recent wins over Juan Alejo Zuniga, Kenny Cano and Sau Juarez.

The 23-year-old ‘Bam’ Rodriguez will be looking to become a two-division world champion after having captured the WBC super flyweight title last year against Carlos Cuadras in February.

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez, how to watch, start time?

Rodriguez vs. Gonzalez will be shown live on DAZN this Saturday, April 8th at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. The event begins at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Rodriguez defended his WBC title twice, beating Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Israel Gonzalez. After the harder-than-expected fight against Gonzalez, ‘Bam’ Rodriguez opted to vacate his WBC 115-lb belt to move down to 112 to go after a world title in that division.

It would have been interesting if Bam Rodriguez had stayed at 115 because he could have fought Roman Gonzalez, Junto Nakatani, and Juan Francisco Estrada.

If Bam Rodriguez captures the vacant WBO 112-lb, he could face either IBF champion Sunny Edwards or WBC champion Julio Cesar Martinez next.

Complete weights for Saturday on DAZN

Jesse Rodriguez 111.4 vs. Cristian Gonzalez 112

Murodjon Akhmadaliev 121.6 vs. Marlon Tapales 121.8

Raymond Ford 126 vs. Jessie Magdaleno 126

Thomas Mattice 129 vs. Ramiro Cesena 130

Israil Madrimov 158.8 vs. Raphael Igbokwe 160

Marc Castro 133 vs. Ricardo Lopez 133.6

Khalil Coe 175.8 vs. James Quiter 174.8

Jesus Martinez 119.4 vs. Jose Lopez 118.4

“Bam is in great shape and had a great camp. Obviously, everyone always says the same,” said trainer Robert Garcia to 210 Boxing TV about Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez in his preparation for this fight this Saturday night against Christian Gonzalez.

“Bam is very dedicated, and it’s motivating for him to go fight in another division now. To go for his second division title is motivating him a little bit more to push himself extra.

“We have to wait until after Saturday because he still has to fight. It’s like Joshua. We went out there to Japan, and we saw that he clearly beat Ioka, but they still scored it a draw.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen. You don’t know who the judges are. We’ll wait until after Saturday to celebrate that,” said Robert.