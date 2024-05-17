DAZN PPV Weights: Fury’s Bully Act Fails to Mask Fear at Weigh-In: Usyk Remains Unfazed

A trimmed-down-looking Tyson Fury looked in great shape, weighing in at 262 lbs, and his opponent, IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk came in at a herculean 233.5 lbs on Friday for their undisputed contest in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury’s actions today reeked of pure fear, showing that he’s terrified of losing. If Fury loses, he can kiss goodbye to that sweet cash for a fight against AJ.

Looking like a bully, Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) tried and failed to intimidate Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs), putting his head against him during the face-off, and then roughly shoving the smaller man, sending him back several feet.

Luckily for Fury, the two teams stepped in to keep Usyk from swatting him one to show that he wasn’t going to be roughed up by the 6’9″ bully.

The shoving bit by Fury looked like an attempt to mask his fear of Usyk because it’s been pretty obvious that he’s chicken. He knows what Usyk represents.

Losing to Usyk on Saturday night will get in the way of Fury making gazillions in a mega-money clash against Anthony Joshua.

I mean, Fury is getting a reported $100 million for his match against Usyk, so you can only imagine the kind of dough that he’ll get if he wins on Saturday night. if Fury gets thrashed by Usyk, he can say goodbye to that good clean cash that he would be getting in a match against Joshua.

Fury’s Slimmer Physique, Usyk’s Career-High Weight

On the scales, Fury surprisingly weighed in at 262 lbs, looking like a skeleton compared to his usual flabby self. Fury finally realizes that he’s up against it in this encounter, and he’s not going to take any chances

For his part, Usyk looked like a true heavyweight champion, coming in at a muscular 233 1/2 lbs. He looked damn good. The change in appearance from Usyk to his previous fight last August was surprising, looking like a throwback to Jack Dempsey, ready to take the fight to the 6’9″ Fury to wear him down and chop the tall tree down on Saturday night.

Fury’s Kindergarten Tactics

During the face-off, Fury chose to overcompensate for the fear that he’d shown yesterday at the final press conference, by pressing his forehead against Usyk’s and then giving the champion a shove. Again, the team stepped in and saved the day by keeping the altercation from erupting into a brawl.

It was interesting to see Fury’s different demeanor today compared to yesterday’s press conference. This shows that the biting comments from fans on social media had gotten to him, causing him to show a different side.