David Price To See Action On Whyte-Chisora II Card; Could Face Carlos Takam

Eddie Hearn is working on the final touches of the under-card fights for the December 22 rematch between rival British heavyweights Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora. Hearn has promised fight fans a “f*****g massive Christmas party,” and in speaking against with IFLTV, the promoter announced a couple of things regarding the O2 under-card: David Price will see action, against a TBA – but whispers say the TBA could be rugged and tough veteran Carlos Takam.





Hearn also said there will be a world title fight on the Dec. 22 card, with a world champion defending against a British challenger. We must await confirmation regarding just who this world champion is but already speculation is of course rife. It is to be hoped Price Vs. Takam does go ahead. Or is it? Takam is of course a welcome addition to a Hearn card on these shores, having given Anthony Joshua a real go and then, more recently, going to war with Chisora in another brave but losing effort. Might Takam have too much for Price, a gutsy fighter who has been drinking at ‘the last chance saloon’ for some time now?

I can hear the fans now: ‘another KO loss for Price,’ and ‘why does this man keep getting so many big opportunities?’ But Price always has one thing – that massive punch. Last time out, against Sergey Kuzmin in September, 35 year old Price, 22-6(18) was pulled out after four-rounds with an injury. Now, against Takam, maybe the like-able giant from Liverpool will get, what, his third last chance, his fourth?

Takam, two years older than Price and currently 35-5-1(27) as a pro, is also coming off two straight stoppage losses and maybe enough fans will feel Price can win this one. How much has Takam got left? How much has Price go left? And how much more can either guy take in the ring? Who knows, it could prove to be a good fight, an exciting fight. Takam has had a reasonably good rest since being stopped by a rallying Chisora in July, whereas Price hurt his arm in his September loss. How is his full fitness right now?

As with any fight involving the former Olympian, Price has that big puncher’s chance. But Takam can whack himself, and the French-based Cameroonian warrior has a solid enough chin. It could prove to be another hard night for Price and his fans if this fight takes place. Stay tuned.