David Morrell Jr. puts WBA belt on line against Sena Agbeko on Historic Showtime finale

David Morrell Jr (9-0, 8 KOs) is ready to put on an impressive performance in his defense of his WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight belt against Sena Agbeko (28-2, 22 KOs) in Showtime’s finale this Saturday, December 16th. The event begins at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

The Cuban knockout artist Morrell, 25, gets the honor of headlining Showtime’s final boxing broadcast against #10 WBA contender Agbeko from The Armory, Minneapolis. Showtime has been broadcasting the sport for 37 years and has decided to follow in the footsteps of HBO to discontinue.

Morrell wanted to fight David Benavidez, but the ‘Mexican Monster’ wasn’t interested, preferring to fight Demetrius Andrade in what some felt was a duck job on his part.

Not much is known about the 31-year-old Agbeko, as he’s fought two notable opponents during his career. That doesn’t mean he’s not a good fighter, but there’s not much out there in terms of fights to gauge whether he has a chance against Morrell on Saturday.

Morrell wanted Agbeko to show that he’s not avoiding him, and he plans on showing that he’s not in the same league as him.

Agbeko lost a wide ten round unanimous decision to Vladimir Shishkin in 2021 and beat Isaiah Steen by a ten round decision in 2022.

You have to assume that Abbeko has improved since his defeat against Shishkin, so he should make it interesting.

In the co-feature this Saturday, lightweight contenders Chris Colbert (17-6, 8 KOs) and Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela (12-2, 8 KOs) meet in a 12 round WBA 135-lb title eliminator. Earlier this year, Colbert beat Rayo by a questionable ten round decision.

Other fights on Saturday’s Showtime card:

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Angelino Cordova

Robert ‘The Ghost’ Guerrero vs. Andre Berto

The opposition that Agbeko has been facing is the major reason that he’s not well known. When you’re fighting guys like this, it’s hard to get noticed by fans,

“Fighting in the main event of the final show on SHOWTIME is a great honor for me. I specifically asked to face Sena Agbeko because he had been saying that I was avoiding him,” said David Morrell.

Agbeko comes into this fight against Morrell having won his last five fights against these fighters:

Bruno Leonardo Romay

Isaiah Steen

Winfred Harris Jr.

Apollo Thompson

Daniel Yocupicio Mendez

“Now I am going to punish him, and I will dedicate this fight to him, to my family, and to the people who will be watching this event.”

“The fight against Morrell will define both my career and my place at super middleweight,” said Agbeko. “I’ve got 30 fights under my belt, so it’s now or never.

“More than anything, it’s a chance to go down in the history books, so winning this fight is absolutely important to me.”