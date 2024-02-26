David Morrell Jr. Dismisses Berlanga: “One Round Knockout, Guaranteed”

WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. saw nothing in Edgar Berlanga’s performance last Saturday night that impressed him.

Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs), who has less than half of the fights as a pro than Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs), views him as a poor fighter who wouldn’t last more than one round against him.

The Matchroom Boxing-promoted Berlanga scored a sixth-round knockout over Padraig McCrory (18-1, 9 KOs) last Saturday night on DAZN at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

The One-Round Promise

“Berlanga is simply not on my level,” said Morrell Jr. “I’ve watched his fights, and I see nothing that worries me. Berlanga sucks, and I would destroy him. If we ever step into the ring together, I’ll knock him out in one round, guaranteed.”

Berlanga and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, didn’t show interest last Saturday night when asked by one of the media if he would be interested in fighting Morrell next. Edgar said he only wants Canelo Alvarez next.

Earlier today, there was talk that Canelo would be facing Jaime Munguia on May 4th, but that hasn’t been confirmed as official yet. It’s believed that if Canelo doesn’t fight Munguia next, he’ll face Berlanga. If there is no Berlanga this time, he’ll fight him in September.

Either way, Morrell won’t get the opportunity to fight Berlanga, as he’s too dangerous and would mess up his situation.

Most boxing fans would agree Berlanga has a manufactured record, filled with stiffs, and he’s been brought along just to make money. If Canelo wanted to have Berlanga earn his shot, he would insist that he fight Morrell or Caleb Plant. That would at least make it interesting to see if Berlanga could pass those tests.

Morrell’s Momentum

“I’m here to prove that I’m the best,” said Morrell Jr. “Whether it’s Berlanga or anyone else, I’ll be ready to step into the ring and show the world what I’m made of. I’m the best fighter in the super middleweight division, and soon everyone will know that.”

It’s likely that Morrell will be avoided through most of his career by guys like Berlanga and Canelo. For Morrell to get a significant fight, he might have to move up to light heavyweight because there are no opportunities for him at 168. That much is clear.