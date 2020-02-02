David Haye On Deontay Wilder: I Honestly Think He’s The Hardest Hitting Heavyweight In History

David Haye has spoken about the time he sparred a young and relatively unknown Deontay Wilder, and as he explained to BT Sports, Hayw feels there is nothing over hyped about Wilder’s punching power.





In fact, Haye says he truly feels Wilder is the hardest Hitting heavyweight in history. Haye said that Wilder, in sparring, hit him and hurt him more than any other man he has been hit by, and this includes Wladimir Klitschko in their actual fight; With smaller gloves and no head-guard.

Of course, Haye is far from alone in his praise of Wilder, or rather his praise of Wilder’s withering punching power. At 42-0-1(41) and holding the distinction of having knocked down every single man he has ever stepped into the ring with, Wilder is a true phenomenon.

Critics point out Wilder’s ungainly style, his “poor boxing ability,” his rawness. Yet this, along with the fact that, for a big man, Wilder is skinny and has a thin neck and thin legs (according to the old-timers, this combo a sure-fire recipe for disaster for a heavyweight) is part of Wilder’s mystique as such a venomous puncher – he really is in a category all by himself. And as has been pointed out before now, if he’s so “poor,” so lacking in defence, so raw, then why has no-one beaten Wilder yet?





Tyson Fury of course came closest, outboxing Wilder for long periods but also getting decked twice; the second time, in the 12th and final round of their December 2018 battle, astounding us all by getting back up when seemingly flat on his back and out for the count. But if Fury gets hit like that again, in the February 22 rematch, will he be able to pull another miracle and regain his feet? Fury doesn’t want to find out, neither do his team members. They know full well how lethal Wilder is.

So it will be box, box, box in the return, with Fury, perhaps sharper and fitter than he was in the first fight (having been out for so long, having piled on so much weight, having battled so many inner demons) aiming to do what he nearly did the first time and win a decision. But can he do it? It’s a fascinating question, and the rematch between these two fighters with totally different fighting styles and personalities is arguably the most fascinating world heavyweight title fight out there right now.

A classic Boxer Vs. Puncher match-up, we fans simply cannot wait to see the sequel between the WBC ruler and the proud claimant of the lineal crown.





But for now, Wilder is asking for, and getting, his just dues as a special kind of puncher, a very special, arguably unique kind of puncher. Is Wilder THE hardest hitter ever? This is of course an opinion only, and one many fans will no doubt care to debate (Julian Jackson, Earnie Shavers, Thomas Hearns, and so many more monster punchers at their disposal in terms of an argument). But Wilder is winning over the experts, punch by punch, fight by fight. If he can flatten Fury for keeps, these lofty claims will only increase.