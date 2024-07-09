David Avanesyan Optimistic as 9/1 Underdog vs. ‘Vulnerable’ Jaron Ennis

9/1 Underdog David Avanesyan Says He’s Fully Confident Going Into Fight With “Vulnerable To Being Hit” Jaron Ennis

Make zero mistake; it is supposed to be the Jaron “Boots” Ennis hometown party show this Saturday night in Philly. As fans know, red-hot future star (some say superstar) Ennis will defend his IBF welterweight title against tough and experienced Russian David Avanesyan. One look at the betting odds lets a fight fan know why this fight is thought of by (almost) all as a coming-out party for “Boots,” this is his first big fight in Philadelphia and his first fight there since 2018.

Avanesyan, 30-4-1(18) is currently listed as a 9/1 underdog. Despite this, the 35-year-old who has been in there with numerous big names (Terence Crawford, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, a past his best version, no doubt, and Egidijus Kavaliauskas) is coming across as confident he can pull it off. Ennis, 31-0(28) and, for some, the best welterweight in the world now that Crawford has (perhaps temporarily) left the division, says he plans to dish out a beating and may well do so.

But Avanesyan, who has been stopped twice, spoke to RingTV.com about the fact that, in his opinion, Ennis is “vulnerable to being hit.” Ennis has yet to be fully tested, the 27-year-old switch-hitter having looked special in a number of his fights, and most fans do see him scoring a KO win on Saturday.

Interestingly, both men will be fighting after a pretty long inactive spell—“Boots” last saw action in July, and Avanesyan last boxed in December.

“He’s all-round very good, but he’s vulnerable to being hit,” Avanesyan told The Bible of Boxing. “Why is [the inactivity] a problem? No problem, I’m hungry. I just want to beat him. It’s my last chance. Crawford is number one in the world for me. It’s a big experience for me, now against Ennis, it’s a big step for me. I do my best. I give everything to win this fight for my family.”

Guys like Avanesyan are so easy to root for, and it would be a massive ‘feel good’ story if the veteran managed to derail the hot star in the making. It won’t happen. Instead, look for a gritty effort from the challenger and more special stuff from “Boots” as he goes through his considerable repertoire.

“Boots” to get the stoppage win inside eight rounds.