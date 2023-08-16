Dave Allen Confident He Will Spoil Frazer Clarke’s Unbeaten Record Via KO Win

We could get an interesting and fun to watch heavyweight tussle on September 2nd in Manchester, as unbeaten former Olympian Frazer Clarke will face the experienced Dave Allen on the Liam Smith-Chris Eubank Jr rematch card. “Big Fraze” is currently 7-0(5), having gone pro in February of 2022, this after picking up a Bronze medal in Tokyo.

Already 32 years of age, Clarke needs to be moved pretty fast if he’s to achieve all that he can achieve. Allen, 21-5-2(18) has been a pro since 2012 and the 31 year old “White Rhino” has been in with good names including Tony Yoka, Dillian Whyte (currently a “bad guy” due to you know what!), Luis Ortiz, Lucas Browne and David Price. Allen has won his last four fight fights, all by stoppage, against what could be described as so-so opposition.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Allen says he is extremely confident he will outbox and then KO Clarke and spoil his unbeaten pro record.

“I am the underdog with the bookies and probably with everyone but in my eyes, I am a big favourite,” Allen said. “It is a fight I fully expect to win and it is a fight I was massively surprised to get the call for. I didn’t think I would get the call for this fight to be honest so I expect to win. Frazer is an old friend of mine, I have known him since 2012 from the amateurs. I respect him massively as a man and a good fighter. You don’t win Olympic medals if you are not a good fighter but I would say this is a big mistake. I genuinely really, really fancy the job. I just think I’m better all round. People might laugh at that but expect to outbox him and to knock him out to be honest.”

This one could turn out to be Clarke’s toughest test yet at pro level. Allen has, it’s fair to say, blown hot and cold during his career, yet when he is in shape and ready and full of belief he has shown he can be dangerous (ask Lucas Browne). Clarke is indeed the betting favourite to win on September 2, but some people do smell possible upset here.

Again, a heavyweight fight that could turn out to be very interesting. In fact, some fans may be a little more intrigued by this fight than they are by the main event rematch between Smith and Eubank.