Danny Garcia and Adrian Granados conference call for Saturday night

Danny Garcia – How you guys doing? Thanks for having me on. I can’t wait. It’s been a long camp. It’s been a long hard camp. I put in a lot of hard work. Now it’s time to go in there this Saturday and handle business and give my fans another great entertaining fight.





Q

Which fight do you think is going to be more entertaining as you guys go head to head with this Crawford-Khan?

D. Garcia

Oh definitely my fight. You know what I bring to the table. I always bring fireworks, speed, power, entertainment, blood, and guts. So I prepare myself for a classic fight. I train hard for 10 weeks straight and I’m ready to go in there and show the world who’s one of the best and why this fight’s a fight to watch.

Q

Adrian, do you have a feeling that basically this is kind of, like, your moment?

A. Granados

Yeah, most definitely. I know that I’m known for putting on great fights and just coming up short. Whether it is over a controversial decision or any other controversy. So yeah, I mentioned it to Leonard Ellerbe, I’m tired of it. So I’m definitely going out there to put on a dominating performance, and I know I have a hard work ahead of me so definitely I’m ready for the task at hand.





Q

How do you feel about the skills of Danny Garcia?

A. Granados

I’m expecting the best Danny Garcia. He’s made it clear. He’s trained very hard for this fight and that he’s not overlooking me, and that’s definitely what I want and that’s how it should be.

I always want to fight the best and I’m never going to back down from the best either. So it’s going to make for a great fight and we’ll be putting on a classic this Saturday.

Q

Adrian, what can you really do to make sure that you don’t come up on the short end of another very close decision?

A. Granados

Well, just plain and simple, I got to take it out of the judge’s hands. If I get Danny hurt then I’m definitely going to step on the gas and try to get them out and if not I’ll just have to put on a dominating performance.

I know it’s going to be hard. I know it’s going to be a tough fight but I’ve also trained very hard and I’m ready to deliver.

Q

Adrian, one of the greatest assets Danny’s shown in his career is his chin. Do you feel you can get him out of there?

A. Granados

Yeah anybody could get anyone out of there. I respect to who’s he’s been in there with and he has showed a great chin but anything’s possible in that ring and anybody can be stopped at any time

Q

Adrian, what did you think of his performance against Shawn Porter and how might you maybe compare how you fought against Shawn Porter?

A. Granados

He fought a tough fight, it was a close fight but I had Porter just out pressuring him and out working him and there’s some things that I guess I could take from that fight but I’m going to win my fight Adrian Granados style.

Q

Danny, what do you think about Adrian saying that he would be able to get you out of there?

D. Garcia

As a fighter, he has to be confident but in reality I faced the biggest punchers in the game, I faced the most – the fastest and strongest, some of the best fighters in the game and I’ve never been down in my career, and that’s just to show you how hard I work in the gym.

I’m always in great – I’m always in tip top shape. I’m a high-level fighter. I’ve faced a lot of adversity in my career and I highly doubt that he can stop me. I got a lot of skills. I’m in great shape so if anybody’s going down this fight, it’s definitely going to be him, not me.

Q

Danny, how much do you feel going into this fight coming off a loss in what was a close fight against Shawn Porter but a loss. How much do you feel people are kind of doubting you at this point?

D. Garcia

I don’t know nothing about that. I feel really good. I think this camp right here was better than my last two camps, the Porter camp, and the Rios camp. I feel like this is one of my best training camps and I am in great physical shape for this fight and I’m going to come and prove that and show that Saturday night.

Q

Danny, why was this training camp better than the last couple of camps in your opinion?

D. Garcia

I was a lot more disciplined. I gave it the extra grit. I worked on new things.

I was more discipline on my diet, I got a new conditioning coach who worked on learning a lot of things. So you know, it just felt new. It felt good.

I got great sparring and I think everything we did – I know everything we did in this camp was perfect and it’s going to show Saturday night.

Q

After your last couple of fights, Danny, did you consciously make that decision that I need to add a nutritionist or whatever you added to your team to help what is the way to go for you for your next fight?

D. Garcia

Yeah, definitely. I felt like I needed to work on things as far as conditioning. My other skills are always there, the stamina is over there and the road work was over there. We just needed to work on different muscles and things to help me improve and make me a stronger fighter, and I felt like we did that this camp.

Q

When you’re fighting a guy whose record isn’t what the other guys you fought is, how challenging is that sometimes or is it just that you know Adrian is such a tough guy that you couldn’t do that?

D. Garcia

No. At the end of the day, I don’t look at it like that because you can’t overlook nobody in this sport. In this sport, if you’re better than him, you got to go in there and just be better than him. I can’t go in there, train easy, and make it harder than making it supposed to be.

So that’s why I train really hard because I’m going to go in there and show the world that I’m simply just better than him.

Q

You’ve been in the ring with Amir Khan. You’ve knocked Amir Khan out. You’re well aware of how good Terence Crawford is. Do you give him any chance in a fight at all?

D. Garcia

Khan is not an easy style to prepare for. He has fast hands and he has quick feet. So it’s definitely going to be an entertaining fight.

Terence Crawford is not a really a pressure fighter. He’ll try to knock you out one punch or try to break you down and take you out of the lead.

I honestly believe it’s a 50/50 fight. I think Terence Crawford has more momentum going into the fight then Khan, but I honestly think it’s a 50/50 fight.

Q

How do you compare the mindset heading into this bounce back fight compared to the fight that you had against Brandon Rios last year?

D. Garcia

I’m a winner. So it’s always tough when a fight doesn’t go your way, but I try not to think about that. I know there’s a great fight and the future is now, so I can’t worry about what happened in the past.

My mind set is just simply winning on Saturday night and everything else it just doesn’t matter to me.

Q

How much do you kind of think about a potential rematch against Keith Thurman or Shawn Porter given how close both of those fights were on the scorecards?

D. Garcia

Yeah, definitely. Those are definitely fights I want to avenge. I want to avenge on those fights because I obviously feel like I did enough to win both of those fights but I can’t worry about that right now.

I feel like those fights will always be there in the future, in the near future. So I just have to make sure I go in there Saturday night and handle business, first.

Q

Adrian do you kind of look at this fight and think to yourself that this is maybe not your last chance but maybe a great chance to sort of prove anybody that may that would win you this fight?

A. Granados

Yeah, most definitely. I’m coming to win this fight. I’m tired of the controversy. I’m tired of them finding any way to not give me the win.

I definitely got to come in and really just take the fight, they’re not going to give me the fight ever. So I’m going to go out there and have to take it.

Q

You’ve got this fight ahead of you this Saturday against Adrian and this one is looking to be fantastic but a lot of buzzing about Manny Pacquiao potentially being in your future. How do you handle that kind of speculation heading into a big fight?

D. Garcia

It’s definitely exciting when a legend like Many Pacquiao says he wants to fight you. It’s always been a dream of mine to fight Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao, two World Champ great legends and just him saying my name definitely motivates me to make sure I handle business Saturday night.

So that’s why I took the fight very serious and I know it’s a big fight for me. So I have to go in there and make sure that I win this fight hands down.

Q

What does it feel like right now as boxing continues to get deeper and deeper? What do you think that means for your division?

D. Garcia

Yeah, definitely, I’ve been in there with most of the other top guys and I’ve been in there with Amir Khan already, Porter, Thurman. I’ve been in there were a lot of guys at 140, 147 already so it definitely interesting. There’s a lot of great matchups to makes so whatever fight you make at 147 is going to be interesting, especially with so many styles in Mega fights and I’ve been a part of a lot of mega fights and I love the training so I can go handle business Saturday, because that set me up for those big fights.

A. Granados

Yeah, this is a big fight. This is my big fight and I know that Danny knows that this is a big fight for him too. I could definitely knock him out of all those plans.

I understand that he’s a bigger name than me and they have a lot of things set up for him, you know, but I come out on Saturday and upset him, as they would name it an upset, that throws my name into the hat with all those fights.

I myself would like a fight with Manny Pacquiao. I would fight anybody and boxing knows that and that’s why this Saturday is a huge fight for me. It’s a must win opportunity for me because winning this fight definitely change the landscape for my career.

Win or lose, most definitely, I’m going to put on a hell of a show and I know that but definitely, I’m not trying to leave without a victory.

Q

On Saturday night will you be satisfied to go the distance in other competitive fights, or you determined to come away with the win at all costs and those fights decision didn’t go your way, are you really fighting to get the win this time?

A. Granados

Most definitely coming out with a win. That’s what I’m focused on. That’s what I got my mind set on and that’s what’s going to happen.

I know that it’s going to be a good fight and I know I’m going to put on the show and I’ll be there, the whole fight but I definitely need this one and I’m coming out for it.

Q

Is it exciting to be back on network television again? Are you motivated to get back on to pay per view after this fight?

D. Garcia

I think this is great for boxing. I definitely think just fighting on regular TV is great for boxing. I think that’s what made a lot of great fighters like Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, all those guys were on regular TV so I think this gives us a bigger platform, it intertwines boxing with all the other sports that come on that channel. Like football, basketball, baseball, so I think anytime you mix up boxing with all the big sports on a regular TV channel is great for boxing. So I definitely love being on FOX and regular TV.

Q

You think you’ve been unfairly left out of those conversations at welterweight? Is it frustrating for you to see that he might get a fight with Errol Spence next or do you feel like this is just kind of how boxing works, that you need to take this fight with Adrian first?

D. Garcia

No, I mean, I feel like it’s all about timing. One thing I learned about boxing it’s really all about timing because if you look at it like that, you’ll be frustrated. You’ll always question like why am I not the man; wow, how did he get it before me and I’ve been here longer. I’ve been in the game for longer.

So I know how things work. Boxing is all about timing. I have to make sure I handle this business first and then we’ll definitely get some pay per view fight in. Not the end of the year or maybe next year for sure.

Q

Mr. Granados, can you talk to us and share with us what Ed Brown means to you and how much of him will come into the ring with you on Saturday?

A. Granados

Ed Brown means a lot to me, that’s my little bro. Definitely I was raised through the boxing ranks with him. I went to a lot of amateur tournaments together. We used to always represent the Great Lakes in the Midwest.

He’s always there with me. He’s like a guardian angel. I feel like his life came up short because of the gang violence in Chicago, and the gun violence. Yeah, no, I carry him around with me all the time in my heart and I definitely I miss him, and I know he’s looking out for me.

Q

What would a win this weekend over Garcia mean to you, controversy or otherwise?

A. Granados

It would mean a lot. I need it. I’m tired of the controversy, I’m tired of the drama in my career. I had to go out and get a dominating win and a satisfying win it would be.

Q

Why do you believe you’re the best man to win this fight against Garcia?

A. Granados

I think just overall that I’m a better fighter. I think there’s a lot more that I could do in the ring and Saturday night I’m going to show that.

Q

Will you talk about the addition of your new strength coach, and then how do you feel these tactics have made you stronger. Can you feel that strength? And if so, how?

D. Garcia

Yeah, definitely work on new things, a lot of explosions, working on explosiveness and a lot of twitch muscles, working on different things and I definitely feel like there is going to be another show come Saturday night.

Q

What are the goals that you set? Will you share those with us?

D. Garcia

Yeah, definitely, well I’m going to go in there and win this fight. I’m going to go in there and dominate this fight and show the world why I’m one of the best fighters in the world and I trained hard and I’m hundred percent sure that I’m going to go in there and do that.

Q

What does it mean for both of you guys to be the main event at this venue?

D. Garcia

I feel great. It feels great to be in there. I actually fought at the StubHub when it was the Home Depot Center I believe on Oscar De La Hoya versus Stevie Forbes. So I fought there one time already. It was a great atmosphere. So I’m definitely looking forward to going back in there and show out so.

I won the welterweight title in LA too in 2016. So California has always been good to me so it’s definitely a great atmosphere for me, and I can’t wait to go in there and perform.

A. Granados

Yeah, no, I’m excited. I’m excited for the fight. I know it’s going to be a great atmosphere. I’ve watched plenty of good fights there over the years.

I’m excited that it’s in LA. There’s going to be a high Mexican population. So I know they’re going to come out to support and it’s just it’s known for a great atmosphere for fights and I feel like that’s what’s going to happen to Saturday. It’s going to be a great show and definitely going to be a great fight between me and Danny.

Q

Would you guys like to see yourself more active moving forward once the result comes in on Saturday? At least fighting, trying to not make three or four times a year, just to stay sharp.

D. Garcia

Preparing for high level fights is a lot of hard work. I got a daughter now. I have a family so, I’m happy if I can get three times that would be great, but I think two times is great for me, especially at a high level, give my body sometime kind of rest.

This will be my 37th fight of my career come Saturday night, and I definitely take my body to the extreme and push myself to the limit every time I’m in training camp. So I definitely consider two times – I’m happy with two times. If I get three, that’s a blessing but two times is good for me.

A. Granados

Yeah, no, I’m fine with fighting busy or fighting when the fights come to me. Definitely I’d like to stay busier but I got to take whatever God gives me and I’m very appreciative of it.

I’m happy and I live a good life and I’m thankful for everything I get. So yeah, I know it just basically, I’ll take them how I can get one.

Q

What do you expect from Adrian that’s a little bit different from Brandon Rios in terms of the fact that maybe he’s a fresher fighter?

D. Garcia

Yeah, definitely. Yeah, I compare our styles to a couple of people I fought. He’s kind of like a Robert Guerrero type fighter, he’s a durable guy. He likes to come forward. He’s just not southpaw.

They seem like they have same type of speed, same type of power. Definitely more like Brandon Rios where he comes forward, just a little fresher.

So I know what I’m up against and I prepare myself. I spar with guys like this, I fought a guy that gets me answers, and I know what I’m up against, so I’m prepared for this fight and I know what I got to go in there to do to win this fight.

Q

Do you see that as something that you can build off of being the pressure fighter that Rios was?

A. Granados

Yeah every fight is going to be different. So, I’m not going to completely compare myself with Brandon Rios.

It was an exciting fight for as long as it lasted. Definitely, I was surprised with how much success Brandon had against Danny but Danny broke him down and caught him with a good shot but I definitely see myself doing a lot more than what Brandon did and all respects to Brandon Rios who’s a great fighter but I’m Adrian Granados.

R. Flores

Excellent. Well, thank you very much Operator for that and before we let both Danny Garcia and Adrian Granados still want to once again remind the media PBC on FOX and FOX Deportes, we go live from Dignity Health Sports Park, 8 o’clock Eastern, 5 o’clock local time. Tickets still available axs.com. I’m going to open up the floor to Adrian Granados and Danny Garcia with closing comments.

A. Granados

Yeah, no just definitely excited for a great fight. It’s going to be a war and I’m coming with everything and I’m definitely coming for a win.

I’m coming for a dominating win and I’m coming to just turn some heads. You know people are writing me off in this fight and definitely that’s not what’s going to happen, and I plan on delivering Saturday night

D. Garcia

Well, I want to thank the media for taking the time out to ask questions and make the fight the biggest fight.

All the talking is done, all the hard work is done. It’s the final stretch, the last couple days till weigh-in and then fight night. I’ve been here plenty of times, and I can’t wait to go in there and show my fans why I’m one of the best fighters in the world, and I put the work in, and I can’t wait.

All the fans buy your tickets. Make sure you tune in, record it on FOX because it’s going to be a great night of boxing and a legendary night for Danny Garcia.