Danny Garcia Aiming For A “Big 2020,” Fights With Spence, Pacquiao

Danny Garcia will return vs. Ivan Redkach Jan. 25





Former two-weight champ Danny Garcia had a pretty low key 2019, fighting just once. But the man who has ruled at both 140 and 147 will be back in action on January 25th, and “Swift” is looking forward to a “big 2020.” Garcia, 35-2(21) and never stopped, will face Ivan Redkack in what most fans are looking at as a rust-remover for Garcia.

But after that, Garcia hopes to land a massive fight with either Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence. Garcia was in fact all set to be the next challenger for Spence, before the two-belt champ was injured in that bad (could have been much, much worse) car crash. Garcia now hopes for a full recovery from Spence and he still wants the fight, naturally. But it could be superstar Pac-Man first.

“First of all, thank God Spence is doing good,” Garcia said on Showtime. “I hear that he’s recovering well. I was really looking forward to fighting him next after January 25. Pac-Man or Spence, that’s who we want. 2020 is going to be a big year for me.”





Either fight would indeed be a big deal, but first comes Redkach of Ukraine. The 33 year old southpaw has a decent enough pro record at 23-4-1(18) and he is coming off a good win over Devon Alexander, who he stopped in an upset in June. But that was Redkach’s one and only fight at 147 pounds, his previous fights taking place at 135 and 140. Stopped twice – by Dejan Zlaticanin and by John Molina Jr – Redkach could have major problems with Garcia’s power.

Garcia, though, was a harder hitter down at 140 in comparison to his punch at 147, and he hasn’t fought since April, so maybe, just maybe, Redkach will find some opportunities in the fight, especially if Garcia starts off slowly. Still, Garcia is a massive favourite to win and with good reason. But can Garcia go on to rule the world all over again at age 31?