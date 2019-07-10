Daniel Jacobs’ Next Fight Likely To Be Up At Super-Middleweight

As per a news story from ESPN.com, former world middleweight titlist Danny Jacobs is likely to make the move up to super-middleweight in his next fight, which will be announced in the coming weeks. Jacobs’ manager Keith Connolly said that although Jacobs is looking at moving to 168, he would return to middleweight for a big fight; listing a return with Gennady Golovkin or a fight with Jermall Charlo as two big fights that would see him drop back down.





As big as he is for the 160 pound weight division, it seemed Jacobs would have had to move up in weight eventually. Jacobs entered the ring against Canelo Alvarez, in his last fight, back in May, weighing well above 170 pounds, yet “The Miracle Man” lost none of his speed. Certainly, Jacobs does not need to “grow into” the super-middleweight division. So can Jacobs rule the world at 168?

Looking at the current champions at super-middleweight, it would take a brave fan to write off Jacobs’ chances. Callum Smith, the WBA and Ring Magazine champ, might just be the best at the weight, and a fight between he and Jacobs would prove very interesting; and possibly very explosive.

Or Jacobs could perhaps wind up facing another British fighter, in Billy Joe Saunders, for the WBO 168 pound belt. This fight would be one that would see two classy boxers go at it. Jacobs has a number of potential options up at 168 – maybe a fight with David Benavidez, maybe a fight with Caleb Plant, maybe even a fight with Chris Eubank Jr.





Jacobs can very likely rule the world again, he just has to do it at a weight other than middleweight. Danny, it seems, has outgrown that weight class. Even if he might box at 160 once again if a massive fight does present itself there.

Jacobs, 35-3(29) is still close to his prime at age 32, certainly he does not look at all like a faded fighter, and he could have a few years left in the game. If he’s matched well, Jacobs could add some real excitement to the super-middleweight division.