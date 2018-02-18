Daniel Jacobs faces Maciej Sulecki & Jarrell Miller battles Johann Duhaupas on 4/28

Matchroom Boxing USA makes their triumphant return to the United States as former Middleweight World Champion and BROOKLYN BOXING Ambassador DANIEL JACOBS, (33-2-0, 29 KO’s), returns for a 12-round middleweight showdown against undefeated world ranked Polish contender MACIEJ SULECKI, (26-0-0, 10 KO’s). The event takes place Saturday, April 28 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Opening the HBO telecast, undefeated Brooklyn heavyweight contender JARRELL ‘Big Baby MILLER, (20-0-1, 18 KO’s) faces former world title challenger, JOHANN “The Reptile” DUHAUPUS, (37-4-0, 24 KO’s), of Abbeville, France, over 12-rounds in a WBA World Heavyweight Title Eliminator.





Also returning to the Barclays Center on the non-televised portion, WBA Lightweight Women’s World Champion KATIE TAYLOR, (8-0-0, 4 KO’s) of Bray, Ireland will fight in a 10-round world title unification against IBF Lightweight Women’s Champion VICTORIA BUSTOS, (18-4-0), of Rosario, Argentina.

Additionally, fighting in separate 10-round bouts, former heavyweight world title challenger ARTUR ‘The Pin’ SZPILKA, (20-3-0, 15 KO’s), of Wieliczka, Poland, returns along with emerging, unbeaten knockout artist SHOHJAHON ERGASHEV, (11-0-0, 11 KO’s), a native of Uzbekistan, now fighting out of Brooklyn, New York, against opponents to be announced.

Details regarding tickets will be announced shortly.

“I’m very excited to be back at Barclays Center, it always feels like home fighting there, “said Jacobs. “I want to thank Eddie Hearn, HBO and Brett Yormark for making it possible.”

“I’m looking forward to fighting Sulecki on April 28, he’s an undefeated guy that I know will be looking to make a name for himself by beating me. I’m looking to have a great training camp and get myself focused to really put on a show for the Brooklyn fans come April 28.”





“This is an excellent opportunity for me to fight one of the very best middleweights in the world,” said Sulecki. “I’ll be very well prepared to stay undefeated and defeat Jacobs in front of the Polish boxing fans at Barclays Center as I continue my march to become a world champion.”

Said Miller “Nothing makes me more gratified and blessed to do what I love best and that’s to get back in the ring and continue to solidify my place as the next heavyweight Champion of the world.”

“This fight on April 28th is just the next step to being recognized as the best in the world and a training ground for Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder. Thank you HBO, Eddie Hearn & Dmitry Salita for this amazing opportunity. Big Baby Miller and Big Baby Promotions is here.

Said Duhaupus, “A top Heavyweight does not have to be heavy or light, fat or slim – a Heavyweight just needs to be strong. I will show on April 28 that I am strong enough to beat Jarrell Miller.”





“Victoria Bustos is one of the longest reigning champions in women’s boxing so I’m expecting a very tough fight, said Taylor. “I’ve been back in training camp in Connecticut since the beginning of the month so the hard work has started and I’m excited to have the chance to win another world title.”

“Becoming unified champion is very important to me. Last year was great but I’m not really one for looking back and it’s all about the next challenge. I believe that winning my first world title as a pro is just the start of it, I want to fight all the other champions and unify the lightweight division.”

“I got a great reception when I fought there last year so I’m really looking forward to boxing there again. It’s a unification fight and Barclays Center is a fitting venue for a big fight like that.”

“I’m delighted to stage our first show at Barclays Center – it’s a huge night of World Championship Boxing,” said Eddie Hearn, President of Matchroom Boxing. “Danny Jacobs faces a tough test against Maciej Sulecki and I believe victory will lead him to the winner of ‘GGG’ and Canelo the following week. That’s what Danny wants, that’s what HBO wants and it’s what the fans should demand.”

“There is also a brilliant heavyweight match up between Brooklyn’s own Jarrell Miller and France’s Johan Duhuapas who we saw go 11 exciting rounds with Deontay Wilder stateside – the winner will progress to a shot at the Heavyweight World title.”

“Also, the biggest star in women’s boxing, WBA Lightweight Champion Katie Taylor goes for unification glory against IBF Lightweight Champion Victoria Bustos and Polish Heavyweight contender Artur Szpilka will bring his Polish army of fans along for his return. Additionally, unbeaten knockout artist Shohjahon Ergashev is also in action following his impressive victory in January. There is plenty more to be added, this is going to be a stacked night of boxing from start to finish.”

Barclays Center is the home of Daniel Jacobs’ biggest career victory, a stunning first round knockout of Brooklyn rival Peter Quillin on December 5, 2015. Known as the “Miracle Man”, for his miraculous recovery from cancer in 2012, Jacobs is returning to battle following a dominant 12-round unanimous decision over then undefeated Luis Arias on November 11, 2017 at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Challenging for middleweight supremacy on March 18, 2017, Jacobs lost a very hotly contested and controversial 12-round decision to Gennady Golovkin in New York City, the first distance fight for Golovkin in nine years.

Jacobs is currently world ranked #2 by the WBA and #3 by the WBC, IBF and WBO in addition to being ranked #3 by ESPN.com. This will be his fifth time fighting in his hometown venue, Barclays Center.

A native of Warsaw, Poland, now living in Florida, Sulecki capped a very successful 2017 with a ten round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Jack Culcay on October 21 at the Prudential Center in Newark. Over the course of his eight years as a professional, Sulecki has compiled wins against notables including Hugo Centano Jr., Grzegorz Proksa, Darryl Cunningham and Damian Ezequiel Bonelli.

Sulecki is ranked #6 in the world by the WBO.

The 29-year-old heavy-handed Jarrell Miller scored two dominant stoppages in 2017. Fighting for the first time at Barclays Center on July 29, 2017, Miller stopped former world title challenger Gerald Washington at the end of eight rounds.

Following that up most recently, Miller stopped former world title challenger Mariusz Wach in the ninth round on November 11, 2017 at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Johann Duhaupus stormed through 2017 with three dominant wins including an eighth-round stoppage of Newfei Quatah on December 14 in Levallois-Perret, France.

Among the top names Duhaupus has battled over his thirteen-year professional career are WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder, Alexander Povetkin, Robert Helenius, Manuel Charr and Erkan Teper.

Miller is currently world ranked #3 by the WBO, IBF and WBA while Duhaupus is world ranked #7 by the WBC.

2012 Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Taylor has taken the international women’s boxing world by storm since turning professional in November 2016. Winning her first world title on October 28, 2017 against Anahi Sanchez in Cardiff, England, she made her first defense in an outstanding performance against American Jessica McCaskill on December 13, 2017 at York Hall in London.

Previously at Barclays Center, Taylor won an eight-round decision over Jasmine Clarkson on July 29, 2017 impressing the Brooklyn faithful.

Fighting for the first time in the United States, Bustos will be making the sixth defense of her IBF world title. Winning the vacant belt in 2013, she made her most recent defense with a ten-round victory over Maria Capriolo in Rosario, Argentina on August 18, 2017.

Having thrilled Polish fight fans in the United States for the last five years, the 28-year-old Szpilka will look to return to the win column following his fight with countryman Adam Kownacki on July 15, 2017 at Nassau Coliseum.

The popular southpaw has fought a number of world champions and contenders over his nine years as a professional including current heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder, Tomasz Adamek, Bryant Jennings and two memorable victories against Mike Mollo.

The 26-year-old Ergashev has quickly impressed boxing fans in the United States with two recent stunning knockouts.

In his U.S. debut, the hard-hitting southpaw stopped Marquis Hawthorne in the second round on November 11, 2017 at Nassau Colisum. Making his televised debut in roaring style, Ergashev knocked out undefeated Sonny Fredrickson in the third round in Verona, New York.