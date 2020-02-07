Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce: Does The Winner Deserve A World Title Shot?

As fight fans have no doubt read by now, unbeaten British heavyweights Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce will clash in a fascinating and risky fight – risky for both men, for a number of reasons – on April 11 at The O2 in London. As 50/50 or pick’em a fight as any you could care to mention, this one really is a tough call. Who wins? And then, for the victor – what then?





Promoter Frank Warren, who has stated how this fight, one that will see his red-hot heavyweight go in with the big, strong and hard hitting Joyce, is “one of the biggest risks” he as a promoter has taken. And now, in speaking with Talk Sport, Warren said that the April 11 fight is “virtually an eliminator for a world title.”

Warren, who obviously believes his fighter Dubois will get the win, said that before the end of the year one of the world heavyweight champions, be it Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua, “is going to have to fight….Daniel!”





“This will virtually be an eliminator for a world title,” Warren stated. “Because I think the winner of this fight is going to end up in a number one spot. So after the end of Tyson and Wilder, and obviously Anthony Joshua with his couple of defences, come the end of the year the winner is going to hve to fight….Daniel!”

But is it really such a good idea looking to put Dubois, just 22 years of age and 14-0(13), in with a Wilder, a Fury or a Joshua so soon? Or if Joyce, who is a good deal older at age 34 yet has had less pro fights than Dubois at 10-0(9), gets the win, should he go right into a world title shot? Maybe, because of his age, Joyce and his team will look at getting things moving as fast as they can as far as a world title shot goes. Still, at 11-0, Joyce would be up there among world heavyweight title challengers with fewest pro fights boxed.

Dubois, if he gets the win in April, might be better served taking his time. With potentially a decade or more left in the sport (remember, the big men often mature later than smaller fighters) Dubois really does have all the time in the world. Then again, it would be hard for Dubois to take a backward step after a win over Joyce (if he can inded get one). Maybe a shot at the European title would be a good step for Dubois, or Joyce, post April 11.





As it is now, we have a great fight to look forward to, between two unbeaten, exciting punchers yet to be tested at elite level. What do you think: does the winner of Joyce-Dubois (just who is the A-side in this one!?) do the right thing in going for ultimate glory, or should the April victor bide his time for at least a little while, maybe until next year?