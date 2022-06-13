Daniel Dubois-Dillian Whyte: Who Wins?

Dillian Whyte fell short (by a long way) in his challenge of WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury back in April, yet the 34 year old might soon find himself getting another title shot. Sort of. Daniel Dubois won the WBA “regular” belt on Saturday, this by leaving defending champ Trevor Bryan flat on his face in the fourth round of their fight in Miami, and “Dynamite” is very much interested in facing Whyte next.

It remains to be seen if Whyte will be as interested – in Dubois or in the belt the 24 year old holds – but Dubois and his team want the fight next. A fascinating match-up, between two guys at opposite ends of their careers, Dubois Vs. Whyte is a tough fight to call. How much did the crushing and disappointing loss to Fury hurt Whyte; hurt him physically as well as mentally? Is Dubois ready for as experienced a veteran as Whyte?

Dubois, 18-1(17) has yet to beat a legit Top-10 heavyweight, his biggest wins coming against Bryan (who was basically untested at top level himself), the always-durable Kevin Johnson, and Nathan Gorman. A fight with Whyte would be a big step up for Dubois, no doubt about it. But how is Whyte’s punch resistance, or should I ask, how will Whyte’s ability to hold a shot be coming off that uppercut-KO at the hands of Fury? Might Whyte be ripe for the picking right now?

Dubois has now won three on the bounce since his painful stoppage loss to Joe Joyce, and his confidence seems to be back up to speed. Whyte, though, has not tasted victory in a long time; since his March 2021 rematch win over Alexander Povetkin. Timing can be everything in the sport of boxing, and maybe the timing is ideal for Dubois to take on and defeat Whyte, 28-3(19) this year. Maybe. But this fight would be a risky assignment for both men. And of course there is the question of whether or not rival promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn would either wish to or be able to work together to make the fight.

Still, respect to both fighters if they agree to get it on. It could make for another great night at The O2 in London. Another possible option for Dubois is a fight with Joseph Parker, the former WBO heavyweight champ another fighter DDD says he has on his “hit-list.”